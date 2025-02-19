Open Extended Reactions

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expressed "immense pride" in his team's performance away at Bayern Munich on Tuesday despite conceding a last-gasp goal that eliminated them from this season's Champions League.

Nicolas Kühn had given Celtic an unlikely lead on the night as he coolly capitalised on some errant defending from the Bavarian giants to level the tie on aggregate.

With 30 minutes of extra time looming imminently, Bayern defender Alphonso Davies stabbed home in the dying moments of stoppage time to sink the Scottish side's European dreams.

"I can only take immense pride from the performance," Rodgers said after the 1-1 draw. "The guys gave everything. European credibility was always going to be important for us this season.

Celtic's players were left dejected after being eliminated from the Champions League by Alphonso Davies' late goal. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

"We have learnt some lessons along the way and played some amazing football along the way. This allows us to build.

"My unswerving plan is to make this a seasoned club at this level. We ran a team that will see themselves as potential finalists very, very close. What the players gave to the game will stay with them."

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel added that his team will reflect on the result differently once the immediate pain of the disappointment wanes.

"I thought it was a heroic performance, very brave," he said.

"Football is a cruel game sometimes, that's the emotion at the moment ... I was loving every minute so another 30 [minutes] would have been amazing.

"There's so much disappointment but when we take a step back and analyse the fact we're away to Bayern and are disappointed in drawing, I think that says a lot when you think of where we started."