Manchester United loanee Antony has said that his move to Real Betis was what his career needed after not making an impact at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian forward, who joined Betis in the winter transfer window on a five-month loan from United, scored for the third straight game in Sunday's 3-0 league win against nine-man Real Sociedad.

"For me it was very important to start well," Antony told RTV Betis as reported in Estadio Deportivo. "I found myself again. When we are happy, when we work happy, things come naturally.

"Every day I wake up smiling and I go to sleep smiling, and that for me is the most important thing."

Antony has made a fast start to life in LaLiga after joining Real Betis on loan from Manchester United. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Antony's £80 million ($97.3m) transfer from Ajax in 2022 made him the second most expensive incoming transfer in United's history yet he scored just 12 goals in 96 games.

"I was playing little, but, as I said, I was working hard every day," he said. "I am very grateful for my time in Manchester, where I had difficult moments, but also very good ones. I won two titles [FA Cup, EFL Cup] with United, and I am very happy for that. But here, when I say that I found myself, it's about the happiness.

"I needed to be happy with myself ... It's like us in Brazil.

"The sun also helps a lot, the city, which here is better, and well, I'm very happy here."

Antony also pinned his smooth transition in Spain to coach Manuel Pellegrini.

"The confidence he [Pellegrini] has given me is incredible and I am very grateful," he said. "Before arriving here, I spoke with the coach, and that gave me a lot of confidence. Not only the coach, but the players too have been very supportive."

Antony has been voted MVP in his three league games he has played for Betis but says there is more to come.

"It's very good, but I'm going for more," he said. "Yes, I'm very happy to have been the MVP in those three LaLiga games, but, as I said, the most important thing for me is the team, that it wins, that everyone is happy."

Betis, who host Gent in Thursday's Conference League playoff leading 3-0 from the opening leg, are eighth in LaLiga.