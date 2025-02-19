Gab Marcotti slams Theo Hernández after he was sent off in AC Milan's draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League. (2:11)

AC Milan senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has defended his club's transfer policy after the Rossoneri's disappointing exit from the Champions League on Tuesday.

Needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from their playoff opening leg, 10-man Milan drew 1-1 at home to Feyenoord, meaning they were eliminated via a 2-1 aggregate loss.

More had been expected from the Italian outfit, who completed five signings in the winter transfer window, including João Félix's loan from Chelsea and the permanent addition of Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

"The Champions League was a goal for us so it's a disappointment," Ibrahimovic said. "We weren't happy and in January we made these moves to improve, but there is no guarantee."

Ibrahimovic, who took on the role of senior advisor at Milan in December 2023 after retiring from football, said this team is stronger than the side that won the 2021-22 league title.

Milan have parted company several prominent players from their 2022 Scudetto side, including Olivier Giroud and Davide Calabria.

Christian Pulisic was unable to help AC Milan overturn their first-leg deficit against Feyenoord in the Champions League. Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

"I played in that team and I can say that this team today has a better chance of winning," Ibrahimovic said. "It's twice as strong. We won with that team, but this one is better in terms of quality."

On Tuesday, Milan were forced to play with 10 men after Theo Hernández picked up a second booking for simulation in the 51st minute.

"We were in control but everything changed after Theo's sending off," Félix said. "It's a huge disappointment. I really wanted to play in the Champions League for Milan, but I ended up only playing two games."

Ibrahimovic added that he didn't believe his team deserved to advance.

"On Theo's second yellow card the referee was harsh: for simulation in a match like this, give at least a warning," he said.

"But we are not angry with the referee, we are angry with ourselves. We lost and the opponent was stronger. We killed ourselves. It's our fault, there are no excuses or complaints. We need to look in the mirror and see what we did wrong. I think there was a lack of maturity, you win 1-0 and you keep playing. I want to see a dominant Milan."

Ibrahimovic says the players must now concentrate on Serie A.

Milan are seventh in the league standings, five points adrift of Juventus, who are fourth and occupy the last Champions League qualifying spot.

"Now the important thing is to stay as a group and think about the league," he said.

Milan, who lifted the Italian Super Cup in January after a 3-2 win against city rivals Inter Milan, are through to the Coppa Italia semifinals.

"We will try to save the season by winning the Coppa Italia and finishing in the top four in Serie A," Félix said.