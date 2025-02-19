Barcelona go up 1-0 vs. Rayo Vallecano via this penalty from Robert Lewandowski. (0:34)

Lamine Yamal has said it would be "impossible" for him to leave Barcelona and that he never hears about offers from other clubs.

Barça president Joan Laporta previously claimed the club turned down a bid of €250 million (£260m) for the 17-year-old last summer, with club official Enric Masip later suggesting the offer came from Paris Saint-Germain.

"I don't hear about it," Yamal told Mundo Deportivo when asked if PSG's offer or interest from any other club had been relayed to him.

"If someone in my camp does, they wouldn't have told me, either. Firstly, and above all, because I have a contract and then because I think it's impossible that I would go to another club."

Yamal's current terms expire in 2026, but ESPN have previously revealed there is a verbal agreement to extend his deal until 2030 when he turns 18.

"I don't think anyone doubts how much I love this club," he added of his contract situation. "I have said as much since I made my debut and everything will be resolved in the end.

"If both parties want something to happen, it will happen. In July [when he turns 18 and can sign a longer-term deal], when the next season starts, everything will be resolved and everyone will see.

"But right now I am focused on LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey."

Lamine Yamal has said he is not aware of any offers to prize him away from Barcelona. Getty

In LaLiga, Yamal's five goals and league-high 11 assists have helped Barça into first place with 14 games to be played.

"Being favourites or not doesn't give you anything," he added of the title race with just one point separating Barça, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid at the top of the table.

"We have to think that we're the best team and the side that play the best football, and I think we are. We play the best football and we want to win LaLiga."

As the battle to win the league has intensified, refereeing in Spain has been under increased scrutiny, with Madrid this month complaining about decisions and even claiming match officials are "adulterating" the competition.

Yamal said he has empathy for the job referees have to do and that none of the teams in the title race -- Barça, Madrid or Atlético -- can complain.

"Recently everything is being put in doubt," he said. "A referee's job is really difficult. If you whistle one way, the other team will complain. And if neither complains, another team that's not playing does.

"I don't think we can complain, Madrid, Barça and Atlético. Referees try to do the best possible. Games between teams like Alavés and Leganés aren't spoken about as much and maybe there are more controversial moments. It's a hard job and someone will always complain."