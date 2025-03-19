López, Dumornay, Shaw lead best U21 women's soccer players

Futbol W's Ali Krieger explains who she would have liked to have seen in the Best 21 under 21 rankings. (1:05)

Back in 2022 we looked at 21 of the best women's players in the world age 21 or under, and USWNT star Trinity Rodman was No. 1. But there's a problem this year: She's no longer under the age requirement, and neither is Manchester City's Mary Fowler.

So, who is part of the next generation of top U21 stars? Many of this year's crop have made their mark on the big stage already -- such as at the 2023 World Cup or in the UEFA Women's Champions League -- but which players have done enough to land a place on ESPN's list, what are their particular qualities, and how can they get even better?

With multiple teams and leagues around the world, you have to cast a wide net to find the best, so Emily Keogh examined and ranked the game's youngest players with input from ESPN's reporters in the Netherlands, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Why 21?

From an initial long list of 50 players, those who remain are the ones who best satisfied the main criteria: appearances at the highest level, consistent performance over a sustained period, and the potential to develop into a top-level footballer.

What type of research was undertaken?

A sounding board comprised of players, managers, journalists and fans was used before deciding on the final rankings. Personal preference also played a role.

Is there a reason attacking players dominate the list?

In general, forwards get more playing time at a younger age than, say, central defenders (like Ana María Guzmán) or goalkeepers (like Khiara Keating), who tend to need more time to develop tactical awareness, positioning and understanding of the game.

It speaks volumes about the array of attacking talent that players like Alyssa Thompson, Rosa Kafaji and Korbin Albert didn't make the final cut. Some, such as Amanda Allen and Brooke Aspin, missed out on consideration due to long-term injuries.

Notes:

- Players included must be age 21 or under on March 1, 2025.

- Positions are: GK (goalkeeper), LB (left back), RB (right back), CB (center back), DM (defensive midfield), CM (central midfield), AM (attacking midfield), FW (forward), ST (striker).

- Stats, via FBref, correct as of March 14.

Welcome to a list of the best women's players in the world under the age of 21. ESPN

The List

21. Daniela Galic, CM

Club: FC Twente

Country: Australia

Age: 18

A technically gifted midfielder, Galic possesses exceptional ball control, vision and composure under pressure. Her ability to glide past defenders with ease, dictate the tempo of play and unleash powerful strikes from distance makes her a dynamic threat in the final third.

Since joining Dutch powerhouse FC Twente from Melbourne City in July 2024, Galic has taken significant strides in her development and now has experience on the Champions League stage. For Australia, her standout performances at youth level paved the way for a well-earned call-up to the senior squad in October, and she's on track to become a cornerstone of the Matildas' team for years to come.

As she continues to hone her ever-growing skill set, her status as one of Australia's most exciting young talents is clear.

One key stat: Despite playing only 20 minutes across three games for Twente in the UEFA Women's Champions League this season, Galic had an 88.9% pass success rate, which places her third among her teammates.

20. Kishi Núñez, FW

Club: Boca Juniors

Country: Argentina

Age: 18

With three goals and one assist in Argentina's U20 World Cup campaign last year, which ended against Germany in the round of 16, Núñez has quickly emerged as the nation's next football sensation and already has six caps for the senior team.

Her technical ability is second to none, with her natural instincts making her a constant threat to opposing defenses. Whether unleashing powerful long-range strikes or showcasing her sharp footballing IQ, the teenager is a force to be reckoned with.

As she continues to develop at Boca, a move to a more competitive league could be on the horizon.

One key stat: In her 21 minutes on the pitch during Argentina's 3-0 win against Chile in February, Nunez had a 100% pass completion rate from her five passes and two shots.

19. Alice Soto, FW

Club: Monterrey

Country: Mexico

Age: 18

Soto was first registered with the Mexican Football Federation at the age of 12, becoming the youngest female professional footballer to do so. She made her BBVA MX Femenil League debut for Pachuca at age 13, quickly generating excitement due to her immense potential, and managed 18 goals from 117 matches at the club before moving to Monterrey in December 2024.

Despite being only 17 during last year's Concacaf U20 Championship, Soto was awarded the Golden Ball (the award for the best player at the tournament), and her dramatic stoppage-time winner against Canada not only showcased her clutch ability but also secured Mexico's place in the final. Mexico would go on to win the trophy with a 2-1 victory over the United States.

Soto has continued to flourish with time and thrives in both attacking and defensive areas, where she likes to win the ball back and start off attacks. She recently netted twice in Monterrey's thrilling 3-2 victory over Cruz, as they seek to win a third BBVA MX Femenil League championship in a row, and has also found the back of the net for Mexico against China PR and Chinese Taipei.

One key stat: Soto has two goals and two assists from her three games with the senior Mexico team. She has had five shots, and 60% were on target.

18. Alara Sehitler, AM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Age: 18

Having had a prolific youth career for Germany, where she netted eight goals at the U17 level and seven with the U19s, Sehitler made her senior debut in November 2024 in a 6-0 win over Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland. More recently, she was thrust into the spotlight during an U23 friendly against England on Feb. 20 as the 18-year-old dazzled in Walsall, scoring a brilliant brace to tilt the match in Germany's favor and seal a 3-2 win.

With three goals in 12 league appearances for Bayern Munich, she is gaining valuable experience alongside veteran stars like Pernille Harder, and has impressed with her vision, speed and dribbling ability. Last week, she even extended her contract with Bayern until 2027. But with Germany legend Alexandra Popp recently retiring at international level, Sehitler will be eager to prove that she's the ideal successor to fill her formidable boots.

One key stat: Sehitler has 0.60 goals per 90 minutes for Bayern in the Frauen-Bundesliga this season, behind only Harder and Weronika Zawistowska (both 0.63).

17. Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, FW

Club: San Diego Wave

Country: Nigeria

Age: 19

One of Nigeria's brightest young talents, Okwuchukwu was signed by San Diego Wave from NWFL Premiership champions Rivers Angels in the January transfer window, and now that she has the chance to compete in one of the world's most competitive leagues, she will undoubtedly move further into the spotlight.

The forward made her national team debut in 2022 at age 16, and her standout performances at the past two U20 World Cups turned heads. While this move feels like the beginning of her professional journey, her talent is clear. A Confederation of African Football Women's Young Player of the Year nominee in 2024, she is ready to prove she belongs on the big stage.

One key stat: Okwuchukwu bagged two goals and one assist from four matches at the 2024 U20 World Cup.

16. Aline Gomes, FW

Club: North Carolina Courage

Country: Brazil

Age: 19

A dynamic forward with blistering pace, clinical finishing and an astute reading of the game, Aline is one of Brazil's most exciting young talents.

She made her professional debut for Ferroviária at just 15, quickly making an impact with 10 goals in 31 appearances, and attracted the attention of NWSL side NC Courage last season. Her ability to exploit space and anticipate moves sets her apart from her peers, and she has shown she can thrive in numerous attacking roles.

In 2024, she earned her senior debut for Brazil during the Concacaf W Gold Cup and, with the Seleção under a period of transformation as several of their older figures (including the legendary Marta) are stepping away from international football, Gomes is set to be a key part of the new era.

One key stat: Aline had an average of 4.15 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes, which was seventh on the Courage squad in 2024.

15. Momoko Tanikawa, CM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Japan

Age: 19

Tanikawa is a great example of how a loan move can be one of the most effective pathways for developing young talent. After signing for Bayern in January 2024, she shone during an impressive stint at Norwegian side Rosengård (with 16 goals in 20 games in the 2024 Damallsvenskan) and wasted no time making an impact upon her return to Munich -- scoring a goal and providing an assist in just her second match.

However, it was her breathtaking long-range winner for Japan against Brazil at the Paris 2024 Olympics that truly introduced her to the world. Her confidence, remarkable skill and technical brilliance have established her as a game changer and consistent match winner.

With three goals in nine appearances for her national team, Tanikawa continues to gain invaluable experience on the international stage and show why Bayern can be excited about her future.

One key stat: Tanikawa takes 4.29 shots per 90 minutes for Bayern, which is the most in the squad with Pernille Harder (3.15) second.

14. Grace Clinton, CM

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Age: 21

With her 22nd birthday on March 31, she only just makes the cut. But just a year after being introduced to the senior England setup, Clinton stepped up to fill the gaps left by injuries and has quickly become one of Sarina Wiegman's most trusted players.

Known for her adaptability, tactical intelligence and versatility, Clinton has seamlessly transitioned from her usual attacking midfield role into a more box-to-box defensive position for her country. In the Nations League win against the reigning world champions, Spain, she held her own against their elite midfield.

Having shown her composure, work rate and ability to dictate play while on loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season, she returned to Manchester United over the summer and, with five goals in 14 games, it's no coincidence that they now sit joint-second in the WSL.

One key stat: Clinton tops the Man United squad in the WSL this season not only for goal-creating actions (37) but also for tackles attempted (55) and won (37), proving how versatile she is.

13. Giulia Dragoni, AM

Club: Barcelona (on loan at AS Roma)

Country: Italy

Age: 18

Having signed for Barcelona at age 16 and been nominated for the Golden Girl award (best under-21 in Europe) in 2023, Dragoni is no stranger to the spotlight and is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in women's football.

Only months before her move to Spain, she made history as the youngest player to feature in a Serie A match since the league's professional era began, when she made her debut for Inter Milan. Now back in Italy on loan at Roma for the 2024-25 season, Dragoni is refining her game at an elite club while gaining more experience. Despite playing only 10 league matches during her time at Inter and Barcelona, her exceptional technical ability, sharp tactical mind and poise make her a standout talent.

One key stat: Dragoni is fourth in the Roma squad this season for shot-creating actions in Serie A, with 48.

12. Nina Matejić, FW

Club: Red Star Belgrade

Country: Serbia

Age: 20

Matejić is among the lesser-known names on this list, but her talent and potential are undeniable. As the top scorer (5) at the recent UEFA Women's U19 Championship for Serbia (despite playing only three games), she is setting herself up to be one of Europe's next big stars.

Currently starring for Red Star Belgrade domestically, Matejić's razor-sharp finishing makes a move to a top European club feel inevitable, and it could be pivotal in unlocking her full potential as her game continues to evolve. She has 23 goals in 17 matches for Serbia's U19s, and her effort against England at the U19 European championship -- in which she showcased her pace, close control and dribbling skill -- was nominated for the FIFA Marta Award 2024.

One key stat: Matejić scored four goals from six games for Serbia's senior team in the recent Euro 2025 qualifiers, at 1.09 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes.

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Age: 21

Beever-Jones has enjoyed a seamless rise through Chelsea's youth ranks into the first team, and she is now a vital component of their formidable attack. Last season, she found the net in five consecutive games, while she has already contributed six goals to Chelsea's impressive 45-goal tally in the WSL this campaign.

Her versatility allows her to thrive both on the wing and in central attacking roles. With her pace, technical ability and eye for goal, she is rapidly becoming one of England's most exciting attacking talents and clearly learned a lot from loan spells with Bristol City and Everton, especially in the defensive side of her game.

If she continues this form, then a place at her first senior major tournament for England is within her grasp at Euro 2025.

One key stat: Beever-Jones ranks third for Chelsea this WSL season in touches in the opposition penalty area (65), behind Mayra Ramírez (105) and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (96).

10. Lily Yohannes, AM

Club: Ajax Amsterdam

Country: United States

Age: 17

Remarkably, Yohannes has yet to turn 18 but has already been thrust into the spotlight with the Netherlands and the United States vying for her international allegiance. In the end, Emma Hayes and the USWNT won the battle, and the decision is already paying dividends.

A midfield prodigy at Ajax, Yohannes blends her natural talent with sharp tactical awareness beyond her years. Her composure on the ball, ability to dictate play and knack for breaking defensive lines make her stand out.

She earned her first starts for the USWNT during its recent SheBelieves Cup campaign -- where she helped secure a silver medal -- and the hype around her is incredible as she continues to develop.

One key stat: Already one of Ajax's standout attacking players, Yohannes offers 0.50 goals and assists per 90 minutes, placing her sixth among her teammates this season.

9. Wieke Kaptein, CM

Club: Chelsea

Country: Netherlands

Age: 19

Despite having made only 17 senior appearances for Chelsea so far, Kaptein's maturity, intelligence and ability to read the game are evident, but what sets the young midfielder apart is her sheer physicality. In midfield battles, she consistently comes out on top, an impressive feat given the intensity of the WSL, while her tenacity and skill in regaining possession have allowed her to break into one of the most competitive and talent-rich squads around.

Now that Kaptein has the opportunity to learn from two of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Keira Walsh and Erin Cuthbert, she will only get better. But she already has proven herself to be a key figure in Chelsea's pursuit of a sixth consecutive title, and the future of their midfield looks secure in her hands.

One key stat: Despite her lack of minutes, Kaptein is ninth in the Chelsea squad for ball recoveries (5.74 per game).

8. Salma Paralluelo, FW

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Age: 21

Despite missing a chunk of this season -- and the latter part of the past one -- due to injury, the Barcelona winger has more than earned her place on this list. A third-place finish in the 2024 Ballon d'Or made sure of that and solidified her status among the world's elite.

Since making her return for the 2024-25 campaign, Salma has found the net six times in eight league appearances. While she has yet to reach the blistering form that saw her score an astonishing 34 goals in 36 games across all competitions last season, she is steadily working her way back to being the exceptional forward she can be.

A former sprinter, Salma is one of the fastest players in the world and is the only player (man or woman) to have won U17, U20 and senior World Cups.

One key stat: Salma has the most shots per 90 minutes (5.43) at Barcelona in the league this season.

7. Ally Sentnor, FW

Club: Utah Royals

Country: United States

Age: 21

Sentnor took over from Jaedyn Shaw as she was named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year after a breakout season with Utah Royals, earning her first USWNT call-up. And she carried that momentum into 2025, making an early statement by scoring two stunning goals during February's SheBelieves Cup.

But long before she caught USWNT manager Hayes' attention, Sentnor was already marked for greatness. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NWSL draft, she shone at North Carolina -- one of the most decorated programs in world football, known for producing champions and top-tier coaches.

Having captained the U.S. to a third-place finish at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2024 and won the Bronze Ball (for the third-best player at the tournament), Sentnor has demonstrated her excellent leadership capabilities. Indeed, Hayes might not need to look far for a successor to team captain Lindsey Heaps when she retires.

One key stat: In her one season at Utah, Sentnor had the team's most shots (68), which is a lot more than second-placed Hannah Betfort (39). And 35.3% were on target.

6. Tarciane, CB

Club: Lyon

Country: Brazil

Age: 21

Tarciane showcased her brilliance at the Paris Olympics, playing a pivotal role in leading Brazil to a silver medal. It's rare that a central defender -- let alone one so early in her career -- breaks into the Ballon d'Or voting. Yet, in her debut nomination last year, Tarciane ranked 23rd, finishing ahead of some of the game's greats.

It was no surprise, then, that Lyon paid a reported $830,000 -- one of the highest transfer fees in the world and among the highest ever in NWSL history -- to sign her from the Houston Dash, despite the fact she played only 13 times for them. Tarciane's composure and defensive prowess already exceed her years, and now, as part of a formidable back line alongside France veteran Wendie Renard, she is set to refine her game at the highest level.

One key stat: In her first Lyon game, a five-minute cameo vs. Strasbourg, Tarciane completed 100% of her seven passes.

5. Jaedyn Shaw, FW

Club: North Carolina Courage

Country: United States

Age: 20

Shaw has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past few years. After a standout youth career, she was named U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year in 2022 and made her senior international debut in October 2023, scoring just three days later against Colombia. By August 2024, she had etched her name in history as an Olympic gold medalist.

Breaking into the USWNT -- the four-time world champions -- is by no means a small feat. Yet Shaw not only earned her place but quickly proved to both a new coach, Hayes, and a passionate fan base that she is the future of American soccer. And, with eight goals in 21 appearances, she has backed up the hype with performances that showcase her immense talent.

A dynamic and versatile attacking midfielder, Shaw blends technical brilliance with creativity, making her a constant threat in the final third. Set to leave the San Diego Wave ahead of the 2025 NWSL season, she will begin a new journey with NC Courage and will look to elevate her game even further.

One key stat: Shaw is strong in the air and won 28 aerial duels in the 2024 NWSL (51.9%), behind only defender Kristen McNabb (33, 53.2%) in the Wave squad.

4. Maika Hamano, FW

Club: Chelsea

Country: Japan

Age: 20

Hamano has quickly established herself as a vital player under Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor this season. And while it was former manager Emma Hayes who first recognized her immense potential -- captivated by her speed, technical ability and skill -- and signed her from Hammarby in 2023, it is Bompastor who has taken Hamano's game to the next level.

Under Bompastor's guidance, the youngster has evolved into a dynamic and versatile player who can seamlessly adapt to multiple roles across the pitch. Whether deployed as a winger, striker or attacking midfielder, Hamano has showcased her ability to influence a game in different ways, and her rapid development makes her one of Chelsea's most exciting prospects.

One key stat: Hamano is diligent in her defensive duties as she is third in Chelsea's list of blocks per 90 minutes in the WSL (1.92) and fourth in tackles won (1.92).

3. Linda Caicedo, FW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Colombia

Age: 20

Caicedo was just 17 when she was named the best player at the 2022 Copa América Femenina, and then she made an unforgettable impression for Colombia during the 2023 World Cup.

Off the pitch, she has faced immense challenges during her career. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the age of 15, she underwent six months of treatment for ovarian cancer before making a remarkable return to training in 2020. Now, she is a crucial figure for Colombia, with nine goals in 32 games in total, driving their continued success while continuing to develop at Real Madrid alongside elite talents like Caroline Weir and Signe Bruun.

With seven goals and five assists across Liga F and UWCL this season, Caicedo is one of the best midfielders in the world and will be pivotal if Real Madrid hope to overcome Arsenal and advance in the Champions League.

One key stat: Caicedo loves to run with the ball at her feet and her progressive carries (80) in the league dwarf those of her Madrid teammates, with Athenea del Castillo (55) next on the list.

2. Melchie Dumornay, CM

Club: Lyon

Country: Haiti

Age: 21

One of the most potent attackers in the French Première Ligue, midfielder Dumornay has been unstoppable this season, scoring 13 goals in as many league games. Breaking into the starting XI at Lyon -- a club with a rich recent history of domestic and European dominance -- is impressive. Yet, the Haiti international hasn't just earned her spot, she has become undroppable.

Since joining Lyon from Reims 18 months ago -- just before her breakout campaign at the 2023 World Cup -- Dumornay's game has grown exponentially. Learning from some of Europe's finest finishers, including Lindsey Heaps, Ada Hegerberg, Kadidiatou Diani and Tabitha Chawinga, she has refined her craft and has shown herself to be a complete midfielder. And the scariest part? She's still only 21.

One key stat: Dumornay has taken 61 shots (32 on target) in the league, miles ahead of Heaps' 49 (18 on target).

1. Vicky López, FW

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Age: 18

It should come as no surprise that the current Golden Girl sits atop a list filled with immense talent. At just 18 years old, López has already netted 18 goals in 51 league games since her debut for Barcelona in 2022 -- a remarkable feat for someone so young -- and her professional journey began at 16 when she made history as the youngest debutant for the Catalans. From that moment on, she has delivered some crucial performances and scored in key matches, all while still in school.

Despite her age, her trophy cabinet is already stacked: three Spanish Super Cups, two Liga F titles, one Spanish Cup and two Champions Leagues. She has shared a pitch with two Ballon d'Or winners (Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas) and numerous nominees, which has elevated her footballing IQ and technical skill. And if there's a perfect way to announce yourself on the international stage, it's by debuting for your country off the bench in the UEFA Nations League final at just 17 ... and winning it.

One key stat: In a side brimming with such attacking talent, López sits second in the squad in xG per 90 minutes (0.79) behind only Ewa Pajor (1.07).