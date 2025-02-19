Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee has shared images of the horrific car accident he was involved in last week and expressed his gratitude for having "someone looking over me" on the night of the crash.

The accident took place in the aftermath of Wrexham's Vertu Trophy win over Bolton Wanderers last week as Lee returned home. Per a statement released by the club, the crash involved another car and saw both drivers taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Lee, who avoided any major injuries, shared images on Instagram that revealed the scope of damage to his car.

"Last Tuesday night I found out just how fragile life is and in the blink of an eye, through no fault of your own, it has the potential to change drastically," he wrote.

"Thankfully I had someone looking over me, but I'm well aware of how different the outcome could've been. It has been overwhelming to see how much people care and the love and support I have around me with my family and friends.

"It has been a tough week, but I'm feeling very lucky and very grateful. Thank you to the emergency services for all their help and for all the kind messages I have received, it means a lot.

"And lastly a huge thank you to @kevmulholland @adermmm and my partner for rushing to my aid and spending all night in the hospital with me. Hoping to be back on the pitch asap."

Lee has been a key to Wrexham's promotion hopes this season, and is the club's second highest scorer in League 1 with seven goals.