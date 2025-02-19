Thomas Tuchel looks ahead to England's World Cup qualifying campaign. (0:57)

England will face Wales in a friendly at Wembley Stadium in October as part of their preparations for 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The European Qualifiers for the World Cup begin next month, with England kicking off their campaign against Albania in Group K on March 21 -- Thomas Tuchel's first game since succeeding Gareth Southgate as permanent manager.

Meanwhile, Wales begin against Kazakhstan in Group J. It will be Craig Bellamy's seventh game at the helm since replacing Rob Page.

England and Wales last faced each other at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The match ended in a 3-0 win for Southgate's side.

Wales will be seeking a second-ever win at Wembley -- their sole victory at the stadium came in 1977.