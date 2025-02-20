The Football Reporters: Man United and INEOS, one year on

Flex of United View joins "The Football Reporters" podcast to explain how he feels about the first year of INEOS' part-ownership of Manchester United. (1:58)

On the latest episode of The Football Reporters podcast, Mark Ogden, Rob Dawson and James Olley mark the anniversary of INEOS' purchase of a minority stake in Manchester United by taking a look at the key decisions Sir Jim Ratclifffe has made in his first 12 months.

The British billionaire's first 12 months have seen the club appoint a new chief executive, hire and then part ways with Dan Ashworth as sporting director and replace Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim as head coach.

The drama in the boardroom has been extended to the rest of the club with redundancies made across United's workforce and the team languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

But what does the future hold for INEOS and United?

