Everton vs Manchester United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Manchester United travel to Everton on Saturday in desperate search of a win after Ruben Amorim's side struggled in a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, a result that has left them 15th in the Premier League. With injuries to young stars Kobbie Mainoo and Amad rocking the squad, there are no easy answers for the Portuguese coach at the moment.

Everton, meanwhile, are a far different unit to the one Amorim's United beat 4-0 at Old Trafford at the start of December. Riding a wave of positivity after the return of ex-United boss David Moyes, Everton have climbed out of relegation danger and are sitting in 14th, a point above Man United.

The thrilling draw in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace epitomised the team's transformation and they'll be looking to take the game to a United in flux.

Ahead of Saturday's game, here's everything you need to know:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, USA Network in the United States and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Feb 22 at 12:30 GMT (07:30 ET, 18:00 IST)

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Matt Donohue

Injury news:

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, expected return early Mar 2025

Seamus Coleman, D, muscle, DOUBT, expected return late Feb 2025

Dwight McNeil, M, knee, OUT, expected return early Apr 2025

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, expected return mid Oct 2025

Armando Broja, F, leg, OUT, expected return early Mar 2025

Youssef Chermiti, F, muscle, OUT, expected return early Mar 2025

Iliman Ndiaye, F, knee, OUT, expected return early Mar 2025

Manchester United

Christian Eriksen, M, knock, DOUBT

Leny Yoro, D, knock, DOUBT

Luke Shaw, D, hamstring, OUT, expected back mid Feb 2025

Mason Mount, M, muscle, OUT, expected back mid Feb 2025

Lisandro Martinez, D, knee, OUT, expected back early Jan 2026

Amad, F/M, ankle, OUT, expected back next season

Jonny Evans, discomfort, OUT, expected back late Feb 2025

Kobbie Mainoo, thigh, OUT, expected back mid Mar 2025

Manuel Ugarte, muscle, OUT, expected back early Mar 2025

Toby Collyer, muscle, OUT, expected back late Feb 2025

Expected Lineups:

Everton

GK: Jordan Pickford

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB: Jarrad Branthwaite | CB: James Tarkowski | RB: Jake O'Brien

CM: James Garner | CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye

LAM: Jack Harrison | CAM: Abdoulaye Doucoure | RAM: Jesper Lindstrom

CF: Beto

Manchester United

GK: Andre Onana

CB: Mathijs De Ligt | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Noussair Mazraoui

LWB: Diogo Dalot | CM: Casemiro | CM: Bruno Fernandes | RWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Joshua Zirkzee | AM: Alejandro Garnacho

CF: Rasmus Højlund

Stats:

Everton have failed to score against Manchester United in their last four Premier League games, and lost all of them. The last time they lost five consecutive league matches against an opponent without scoring at all was against Wolverhampton Wanderers (between 1957-60)

This season, both these teams have struggled to find the back of the net. Manchester United have failed to score in 10 different Premier League games this season and Everton are the only team to blank more often, having done so in 12 games. However, since David Moyes took over, they've gone scoreless in only one of six matches so far.

No Premier League team has picked up more points than Everton since Moyes' return (13).

