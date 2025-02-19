Kylian Mbappé said he wants to "define an era" at Real Madrid after scoring a hat trick in their 3-1 Champions League win over Manchester City on Wednesday, but insisted his season should be judged on trophies, not goals.

Mbappé opened the scoring in the fourth minute at the Santiago Bernabéu before adding a second 30 minutes later.

His third goal, after an hour, ended the tie as a contest, before Nico Gonzalez scored a late consolation for City, as Madrid progressed to the round of 16, 6-3 on aggregate.

"I didn't want to come here to play badly," Mbappé told Movistar, when asked how he'd turned his season around after a slow start. "Fulfilling my dream was one thing, but I wanted to play well, I wanted to define an era, to make history at Real Madrid.

"I had to play with personality."

Despite a trophy-filled career, Mbappé has never won the Champions League, losing in the 2020 final with Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates after scoring a goal against Man City. Getty Images

"The most important thing is winning trophies," he said, when asked if he'd set a goal target for this season. "I've scored a lot of goals in my career, but let's see if it's all for nothing, because we didn't always win trophies. If I score a lot of goals and win trophies, I'll sign for that in blood."

Mbappé -- who has now scored 28 goals in all competitions this season -- added he'd favour a last-16 derby with Atlético Madrid, rather than facing the alternative, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, after Friday's draw.

"They're two great teams," Mbappé said. "Playing against Atlético or Leverkusen is very difficult. For me, Atlético would be better, because then we don't travel! We travel a lot. The two games will be difficult, so it's better to have a difficult game without travelling."

Mbappé's teammate Jude Bellingham, who started the move that led to Madrid's second goal, could only marvel at the France World Cup winner's dominance.

"You go into games knowing he's going to affect games," Bellingham said. "You can give him the ball. Our job behind is to try to put the front three -- and myself -- into the best positions possible. You know when Kylian gets the ball in areas that he likes, he's going to be dangerous.

"It's incredible what he's done in his career. I know he had a slow start, and he was getting used to life here, but now he's just flying and it's a pleasure to watch."

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti put Mbappé's name alongside Bernabeu royalty after the game, saying he could reach the heights of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo if he continues on this trajectory.

"He has the quality to reach the level of Cristiano [Ronaldo]," Ancelotti said. "He has to work. Cristiano set the bar very high. He's started his career at this club now. I think with his quality, and the excitement he has about playing here, he can reach Cristiano's level, but it won't be easy. He'll have to work at it."