A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia set to depart

Former federal senator Stephen Conroy will take charge of the A-League as executive chair of the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) following the surprise ouster of league commissioner Nick Garcia.

First reported by Network Ten commentator Simon Hill, multiple sources told ESPN on Thursday afternoon that Garcia had been relieved of his position at the head of the Australian top flight, a role he had held since the start of the 2023-24 season.

In a subsequent statement released by the APL - which didn't acknowledge Garcia's exit - the organisation announced that its board had requested existing chairperson Conroy take on an executive role, given a "mandate to complete transformation of the organisation."

"The APL has been driving a comprehensive organisational transformation throughout 2024 to strengthen the future of Australian men's and women's professional football," the statement said.

"With significant progress made both on and off the field, the board has unanimously asked Chairman Stephen Conroy to take on an executive role to lead the final phase of this transformation."

First appointed as an independent chair of the APL in September of 2023, Conroy represented Victoria in the Australian Senate from 1996 to 2016, serving as a minister in the ALP Governments of Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard. He previously unsuccessfully ran for election to then-Football Federation Australia's board in 2018.

Arriving at the APL around the same time as Danny Townsend departed as CEO, Conroy and Garcia oversaw a period of austerity-forced restructuring after arriving at the league, the budgetary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and ill-fated investments such as KEEPUP resulting in a wave of redundancies at the league in 2024.

"As executive chairman, Conroy will oversee the optimisation of APL's operations. Once this process is complete, he will return to his Non-Executive role," said the APL.

Garcia having only recently returned from representing the A-League at the Women's League Forum in Madrid, the sudden nature of his exit came as a surprise to several figures spoken to by ESPN, some of whom had dealings with the now-former commissioner as recently as this week.

The executive had been quoted in an APL release as recently as Wednesday morning, touting an increase in the number of minutes played by young players as well as a 14% year-on-year increase in the A-League Men's average crowds and a 15% year-on-year increase in free-to-air television ratings.

That a change in leadership was made, however, wasn't met with the same level of shock, with one league figure telling ESPN they weren't surprised that faith had run out and others expressing frustration with a sense of stagnation surrounding the league and the importance of taking action to turn things around.

Just last week, the league confirmed that its planned expansion into Canberra for the 2025-26 season was set to be delayed - leaving the A-League Men stuck on 13 teams for at least another season and leaving established A-League Women outfit Canberra United in a state of existential flux.

As the dust settles, however, Garcia's exit and Conroy's elevation add another dimension to what is a crucial time for the A-League.

Beyond questions around Canberra and the uncertain future of the Central Coast Mariners' ownership, league-wide austerity saw the league slash central distributions to clubs by nearly 75% following the end of last season, falling from nearly $AU 2m for the 2023-24 season to just $AU 530,000 for the 2024-25 campaign.

The league's broadcast deal with Paramount, meanwhile, is up following the end of the 2025-26 campaign, with the league now in a media rights negotiation period. Garcia and Conroy have previously flagged that they were hoping for an improvement on the current agreement after three years of nascent growth in crowds and ratings.

The league's five-year collective bargaining agreement with the players' union Professional Footballers Australia is also set to come to an end following the 2025-26 season, with formative negotiations for another deal believed to have already commenced.

Garcia's exit isn't the only executive departure from the APL this month, with chief commercial officer Ned Negus also departing after a year in the role and taking up an advisory position.