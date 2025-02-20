Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Kylian Mbappé can reach the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo in his career. (1:31)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Kylian Mbappé has the potential to reach the same level as club great Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday that took the Champions League holders into the round of 16.

Ronaldo is Madrid's all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games for the 15-times Champions League winners.

"He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he is so excited to play here, he can reach Cristiano's level," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"Everyone was waiting for this hat trick from him and it has finally arrived. But Mbappé is not the only one, we have many players who make a difference. And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality which is remarkable."

Kylian Mbappé scored an imperious hat trick to knock Manchester City out of the Champions League. Getty Images

Mbappé, who scored 256 goals in 308 appearances over six years at Paris Saint-Germain, said he did not care about being the top scorer if it did not lead to silverware.

"I was the Champions League's top scorer last year, but did I win it? No," Mbappe told reporters.

"I don't care about being the leading scorer, in my career, I have scored many goals. If with these goals we win titles I will sign with my blood. If I can score 50, all the better, but all I want is to win titles," he added.

Ancelotti lamented that his side had to go through the pain of the knockout round but said that they were to blame after a slow start to the campaign that caused them to finish outside the top eight in the league standings

The holders will face Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atlético Madrid, depending on Friday's draw, as they seek a record-extending 16th title.

"It's not positive at all having to go through the knock-out because we had to play 10 games to get to the last 16," Ancelotti said.

"We're not coming out of a difficult period, we're entering one because this is when the real season starts. There is no way to stop, to rest. But on an emotional level, sure, this tie has been good for us. Let's keep rolling."

Mbappe said he would prefer to play local rivals Atlético in the next round.

"For me it is better to play against Atlético because we don't have to travel, because we travel a lot. They would be two very difficult games but one without traveling."