Man City vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Craig Burley reacts to Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, which offers hope to Arsenal in the Premier League title race. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Premier League table-toppers Liverpool travel to Manchester City on Sunday for a clash that could have huge implications in the title race as well as the race for UEFA Champions League spots. With both sides not having had the best of results midweek, all involved will be looking to bounce back with a win in the league.

Man City come into this game after a 1-3 humbling (agg 3-6) at the hands of Real Madrid at the Bernabéu, thus ensuring Pep Guardiola's first-ever exit before the Champions League round-of-16 stage as a manager.

Liverpool also slipped up in Birmingham, dropping points against Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw.

Arne Slot will be hoping his side can repeat their heroics from the last time these two teams met in December, when Liverpool defeated City 2-0 at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo on the scoresheet. However, Liverpool's last win at the Etihad came in the 2017-18 Champions League quarterfinal, while their last league win away to City came in the 2015-16 season.

Despite their troubles this season, Man City have the third-best record at home in the league, and did beat Newcastle 4-0 in their most recent league fixture.

With Bournemouth and Chelsea only a point behind City in fourth, a win over Liverpool would go a long way in securing their top-four position, while Liverpool will be keen on maintaining their lead over Arsenal in the title race.

- Premier League table

Ahead of Sunday's big game, here's everything you need to know:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 16:30 GMT (11:30 ET, 22:00 IST).

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Injury news:

Manchester City

Erling Haaland, F, knee, DOUBT

Jack Grealish, M, groin, DOUBT

John Stones, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return early March

Manuel Akanji, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return late April

Oscar Bobb, M/F, broken leg, DOUBT

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul 1

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo, F, knock, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Expected Lineups:

Manchester City

GK: Ederson

LB: Josko Gvardiol | CB: Nathan Ake | CB: Ruben Dias | RB: Rico Lewis

CM: Nico Gonzalez | CM: Mateo Kovacic | CM: Kevin De Bruyne

LW: Omar Marmoush | CF: Erling Haaland | RW: Phil Foden

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

LB: Andy Robertson | CB: Virgil van Dijk | CB: Ibrahima Konate | RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

LW: Luis Diaz | CF: Darwin Nunez | RW: Mohamed Salah

play 2:00 Burley 'shocked' by Man City's lack of fight in Champions League exit Craig Burley slams Manchester City's attitude in a limp second leg performance as Real Madrid advance at the Bernabeu.

Stats:

Liverpool have not won any of their last seven trips to the Etihad, losing four and drawing three games. Their most recent game there saw a 1-1 draw with John Stones and Alexis Mac Allister on the scoresheet.

Mohamed Salah (24 goals) leads Erling Haaland (19 goals) in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. With 15 assists in the league as well, Salah's 39 goal contributions this season are four away from Luis Suárez's club record 43 in the 2013/14 season.

Salah became the first player since Lionel Messi (2014-15) to score and assist in 10 different games in a single season within Europe's Top 5 Leagues.

Liverpool are top scorers in the Premier League (62 goals), followed by Manchester City (52 goals) in second place.

Manchester City have conceded as many goals as Manchester United this season in the league (35), with nine teams having better defensive records. Meanwhile, Liverpool have kept the most number of clean sheets (10) in the league.

Liverpool have been awarded the most penalties in the league (7), and have the second most touches in the opposition box (974). Manchester City have had the most touches (978) and have been awarded two penalties this season.

Latest news and analysis:

Is this the end of an era at Man City? What we learned from their rivals' declines

Every generation has a dominant team, but all periods of dominance end -- just look at Liverpool in the 1990s and Man United in the 2010s. Have Man City reached their decline?

Mbappé's hat trick inspires Madrid, as Man City are humbled out of Champions League

It was Kylian Mbappé's night to remember as his hat trick for Real Madrid put Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side out of the UEFA Champions League.

Núñez's latest costly miss vs. Aston Villa could yet harm Liverpool's title push

Darwin Núñez has had more disastrous moments than great ones during his time at Liverpool, but Wednesday's misses felt particularly painful in the context of the Reds' title push.

Slot 'not happy' as Liverpool slip up vs. Villa

Slot would have signed up for being eight points clear at the top of the table with 12 games left but he could not hide his frustration after a draw at Villa

Pep looks to future after 1st-ever round-of-16 miss

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City must now fight to qualify for next season's Champions League after Kylian Mbappé's hat trick for Real Madrid sent the Premier League champions crashing out of the competition before the round of 16.