Robin van Persie is closing in on the Feyenoord head coach job just a year into his managerial career, sources have told ESPN.

The 41-year-old is manager of Eredivisie side Heerenveen, having taken charge of them last summer. It was his first senior coaching post. But with his boyhood club Feyenoord looking for a new manager, after sacking Arne Slot's successor Brian Priske earlier this month, they want Van Persie to make an emotional return to Rotterdam.

Sources have told ESPN the deal should be done in the coming days, with Van Persie set to be unveiled early next week. He was under contract with Heerenveen through to the end of next season, so Feyenoord will have to pay compensation to their Eredivisie rivals.

Robin van Persie starred for Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce. Photo by ANP via Getty Images

For Van Persie, this latest move is the next step in a remarkable managerial trajectory. After retiring from the sport in 2018, he went into coaching at Feyenoord, where he had roles with both the academy and first-team. He joined Heerenveen in May 2024, and steered them to 9th in the Eredivisie.

Van Persie enjoyed an exceptional playing career, scoring 50 goals in 102 appearances for the Netherlands.

He started and finished his career at Feyenoord but starred for Arsenal (2004 to 2012), Manchester United (2012-15) and Fenerbahce (2015-18) before returning to his boyhood club for one final season.