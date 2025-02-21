        <
          Premier League: Arsenal, Man United, Man City, Liverpool injury news, predicted XIs

          Feb 21, 2025, 03:00 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Leicester City v Brentford
          King Power Stadium
          Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mads Hermansen
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Caleb Okoli | RB Woyo Coulibaly
          DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Bobby De Cordova-Reid
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Player availability updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          James Justin, D, foot, DOUBT
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Kristoffer Ajer
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Player availability updates:

          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Sepp van den Berg, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

          Everton v Manchester United
          Goodison Park
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Jack Harrison | AM Carlos Alcaraz | RW Jesper Lindstrom
          ST Beto

          Player availability updates:

          Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Seamus Coleman, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Nathan Patterson, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui
          LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Joshua Zirkzee
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Player availability updates:

          Altay Bayindir, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
          Toby Collyer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
          Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
          Christian Eriksen, M, illness, DOUBT
          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
          Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
          Manuel Ugarte, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Leny Yoro, D, illness, DOUBT

          AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Vitality Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
          LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier
          ST Dango Ouattara

          Player availability updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
          James Hill, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Marshall Munetsi | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          ST Goncalo Guedes | ST Matheus Cunha

          Player availability updates:

          Emmanuel Agbadou, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Hwang Hee-Chan, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, DOUBT

          Arsenal v West Ham United
          Emirates Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          DM Declan Rice | DM Thomas Partey
          AM Martin Ødegaard | AM Mikel Merino
          ST Ethan Nwaneri | ST Leandro Trossard

          Player availability updates:

          Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Gabriel Martinelli, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse
          LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler | RW Jarrod Bowen
          ST Evan Ferguson

          Player availability updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Vladimír Coufal, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 27
          Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Lucas Paquetá, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 10
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

          Fulham v Crystal Palace
          Craven Cottage
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Player availability updates:

          Sasa Lukic, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
          LM Ben Chilwell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Player availability updates:

          Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
          Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur
          Portman Road
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex Palmer
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson
          LM Jack Clarke | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson
          ST Liam Delap

          Player availability updates:

          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
          Leif Davis, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Julio Enciso, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Sam Morsy, M, abdomen, DOUBT
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, suspension, due back Feb. 26
          Christian Walton, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Guglielmo Vicario
          LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Ben Davies | RB Pedro Porro
          DM Rodrigo Bentancur | DM Lucas Bergvall
          LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
          ST Mathys Tel

          Player availability updates:

          Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 6
          Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Micky van de Ven, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 6
          Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
          St. Mary's Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          LB Kyle Walker-Peters | CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | RB Yukinari Sugawara
          DM Joe Aribo | DM Lesley Ugochukwu
          LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling
          ST Paul Onuachu

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Taylor Harwood-Bellis, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Jack Stephens, D, calf, DOUBT
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Player availability updates:

          Lewis Dunk, D, ribs, DOUBT
          Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, strain, DOUBT
          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Solly March, F/M, strain, DOUBT
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Aston Villa v Chelsea
          Villa Park
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
          DM John McGinn | DM Youri Tielemans
          LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Donyell Malen
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Player availability updates:

          Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 28
          Axel Disasi, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Boubacar Kamara, M/D, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Ezri Konsa, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 10
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 11

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Filip Jorgensen
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
          ST Christopher Nkunku

          Player availability updates:

          Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
          Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
          Romeo Lavia, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
          Noni Madueke, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Mar. 9
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

          Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
          St. James' Park
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Nick Pope
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Lewis Miley | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Player availability updates:

          Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT
          Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato
          LM Neco Williams | CM Morgan Gibbs-White | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Danilo Oliveira | RM Ola Aina
          ST Chris Wood | ST Anthony Elanga

          Player availability updates:

          Taiwo Awoniyi, F, concussion, DOUBT
          Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Manchester City v Liverpool
          Etihad Stadium
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Rúben Dias | CB Abdukodir Khusanov | RB Rico Lewis
          DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Mateo Kovacic
          LW Omar Marmoush | AM Phil Foden | RW Savinho
          ST Erling Haaland

          Player availability updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
          Erling Haaland, F, knee, DOUBT
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Diogo Jota

          Player availability updates:

          Conor Bradley, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Cody Gakpo, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8