Gab Marcotti believes that Liverpool's recent bad results are due to the players feeling fatigued. (0:57)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Leicester City v Brentford

King Power Stadium

Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mads Hermansen

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Caleb Okoli | RB Woyo Coulibaly

DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Bobby De Cordova-Reid

ST Jamie Vardy

Player availability updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

James Justin, D, foot, DOUBT

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Kristoffer Ajer

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Player availability updates:

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Sepp van den Berg, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Everton v Manchester United

Goodison Park

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Jack Harrison | AM Carlos Alcaraz | RW Jesper Lindstrom

ST Beto

Player availability updates:

Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Seamus Coleman, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Nathan Patterson, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui

LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Joshua Zirkzee

ST Rasmus Højlund

Player availability updates:

Altay Bayindir, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2

Toby Collyer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Christian Eriksen, M, illness, DOUBT

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2

Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1

Manuel Ugarte, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Leny Yoro, D, illness, DOUBT

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Vitality Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook

DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie

LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier

ST Dango Ouattara

Player availability updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1

James Hill, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Marshall Munetsi | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

ST Goncalo Guedes | ST Matheus Cunha

Player availability updates:

Emmanuel Agbadou, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Hwang Hee-Chan, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Arsenal v West Ham United

Emirates Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

DM Declan Rice | DM Thomas Partey

AM Martin Ødegaard | AM Mikel Merino

ST Ethan Nwaneri | ST Leandro Trossard

Player availability updates:

Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Gabriel Martinelli, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse

LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler | RW Jarrod Bowen

ST Evan Ferguson

Player availability updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Vladimír Coufal, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 27

Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Lucas Paquetá, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 10

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Craven Cottage

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré

ST Raúl Jiménez

Player availability updates:

Sasa Lukic, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards

LM Ben Chilwell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Player availability updates:

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur

Portman Road

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex Palmer

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson

LM Jack Clarke | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson

ST Liam Delap

Player availability updates:

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Leif Davis, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Julio Enciso, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Sam Morsy, M, abdomen, DOUBT

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Axel Tuanzebe, D, suspension, due back Feb. 26

Christian Walton, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Guglielmo Vicario

LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Ben Davies | RB Pedro Porro

DM Rodrigo Bentancur | DM Lucas Bergvall

LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski

ST Mathys Tel

Player availability updates:

Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 6

Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Micky van de Ven, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 6

Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

St. Mary's Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

LB Kyle Walker-Peters | CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | RB Yukinari Sugawara

DM Joe Aribo | DM Lesley Ugochukwu

LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling

ST Paul Onuachu

Player availability updates:

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Jack Stephens, D, calf, DOUBT

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman

DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Player availability updates:

Lewis Dunk, D, ribs, DOUBT

Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, strain, DOUBT

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Solly March, F/M, strain, DOUBT

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Villa Park

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash

DM John McGinn | DM Youri Tielemans

LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Donyell Malen

ST Ollie Watkins

Player availability updates:

Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 28

Axel Disasi, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Boubacar Kamara, M/D, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Ezri Konsa, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 10

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 11

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Filip Jorgensen

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto

ST Christopher Nkunku

Player availability updates:

Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16

Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5

Romeo Lavia, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Noni Madueke, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Mar. 9

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

St. James' Park

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Nick Pope

LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Lewis Miley | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Player availability updates:

Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT

Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato

LM Neco Williams | CM Morgan Gibbs-White | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Danilo Oliveira | RM Ola Aina

ST Chris Wood | ST Anthony Elanga

Player availability updates:

Taiwo Awoniyi, F, concussion, DOUBT

Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Manchester City v Liverpool

Etihad Stadium

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Rúben Dias | CB Abdukodir Khusanov | RB Rico Lewis

DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Mateo Kovacic

LW Omar Marmoush | AM Phil Foden | RW Savinho

ST Erling Haaland

Player availability updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26

Erling Haaland, F, knee, DOUBT

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Diogo Jota

Player availability updates:

Conor Bradley, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Cody Gakpo, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8