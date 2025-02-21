Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Leicester City v Brentford
King Power Stadium
Friday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mads Hermansen
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Caleb Okoli | RB Woyo Coulibaly
DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Bobby De Cordova-Reid
ST Jamie Vardy
Player availability updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
James Justin, D, foot, DOUBT
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Kristoffer Ajer
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Player availability updates:
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Sepp van den Berg, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Everton v Manchester United
Goodison Park
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Jack Harrison | AM Carlos Alcaraz | RW Jesper Lindstrom
ST Beto
Player availability updates:
Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Seamus Coleman, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Nathan Patterson, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui
LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Joshua Zirkzee
ST Rasmus Højlund
Player availability updates:
Altay Bayindir, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
Toby Collyer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
Christian Eriksen, M, illness, DOUBT
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
Kobbie Mainoo, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
Manuel Ugarte, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Leny Yoro, D, illness, DOUBT
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Vitality Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Marcus Tavernier
ST Dango Ouattara
Player availability updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 1
James Hill, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Marshall Munetsi | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
ST Goncalo Guedes | ST Matheus Cunha
Player availability updates:
Emmanuel Agbadou, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Hwang Hee-Chan, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Arsenal v West Ham United
Emirates Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
DM Declan Rice | DM Thomas Partey
AM Martin Ødegaard | AM Mikel Merino
ST Ethan Nwaneri | ST Leandro Trossard
Player availability updates:
Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Gabriel Martinelli, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse
LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler | RW Jarrod Bowen
ST Evan Ferguson
Player availability updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Vladimír Coufal, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 27
Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Lucas Paquetá, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Mar. 10
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Craven Cottage
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré
ST Raúl Jiménez
Player availability updates:
Sasa Lukic, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
LM Ben Chilwell | CM Will Hughes | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Player availability updates:
Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur
Portman Road
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex Palmer
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson
LM Jack Clarke | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson
ST Liam Delap
Player availability updates:
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Leif Davis, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Julio Enciso, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Sam Morsy, M, abdomen, DOUBT
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Axel Tuanzebe, D, suspension, due back Feb. 26
Christian Walton, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Guglielmo Vicario
LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Ben Davies | RB Pedro Porro
DM Rodrigo Bentancur | DM Lucas Bergvall
LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
ST Mathys Tel
Player availability updates:
Richarlison, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 6
Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Micky van de Ven, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 6
Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
St. Mary's Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
LB Kyle Walker-Peters | CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | RB Yukinari Sugawara
DM Joe Aribo | DM Lesley Ugochukwu
LW Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes | RW Tyler Dibling
ST Paul Onuachu
Player availability updates:
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Jack Stephens, D, calf, DOUBT
Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | CB Adam Webster | RB Joël Veltman
DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Player availability updates:
Lewis Dunk, D, ribs, DOUBT
Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, strain, DOUBT
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Solly March, F/M, strain, DOUBT
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Villa Park
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
DM John McGinn | DM Youri Tielemans
LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Donyell Malen
ST Ollie Watkins
Player availability updates:
Leon Bailey, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 28
Axel Disasi, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Boubacar Kamara, M/D, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Ezri Konsa, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 10
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 11
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Filip Jorgensen
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
ST Christopher Nkunku
Player availability updates:
Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 16
Nicolas Jackson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 5
Romeo Lavia, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Noni Madueke, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 2
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Mar. 9
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Mar. 9
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
St. James' Park
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Nick Pope
LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Lewis Miley | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Player availability updates:
Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT
Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 2
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | CB Morato
LM Neco Williams | CM Morgan Gibbs-White | CM Elliot Anderson | CM Danilo Oliveira | RM Ola Aina
ST Chris Wood | ST Anthony Elanga
Player availability updates:
Taiwo Awoniyi, F, concussion, DOUBT
Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Manchester City v Liverpool
Etihad Stadium
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Rúben Dias | CB Abdukodir Khusanov | RB Rico Lewis
DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Mateo Kovacic
LW Omar Marmoush | AM Phil Foden | RW Savinho
ST Erling Haaland
Player availability updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Feb. 26
Erling Haaland, F, knee, DOUBT
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 19
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Diogo Jota
Player availability updates:
Conor Bradley, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Cody Gakpo, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8