Open Extended Reactions

England defender Lucy Bronze was full of support for the "incredible" and "unbelievable" Spanish players that testified during Luis Rubiales' trial.

Jenni Hermoso, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina and Alexia Putellas, testifying against the former RFEF president in his criminal court case.

On Thursday, Rubiales was found guilty of forcibly kissing Hermoso after the World Cup final in 2023 but was acquited of coercion.

"I am good friends with a lot of the players involved around it. From my point of view knowing them it's been incredible that these players have had to go through that. Not only winning the World Cup and the media on the outside of it, but they are in the court case and speaking out," she told a news conference shortly before the verdict on Rubiales' trial was made.

"It's incredibly brave of all the individuals and the team collectively. They are fighting for change not just in that court case but in their federation.

"As an England team, we have made changes in our team not for the same reasons. As we watch on, we stand by the Spanish players, we wish them the best, we want them to get what they deserve and we want them to just enjoy the football as well.

"I have been there last season at Barcelona watching players go through the ordeal after the world cup was challenging. It would be nice for them to get back to football. They are incredible people and unbelievable players as well."

Lucy Bronze spoke out in support of her Spanish counterparts for their bravery during the trial of Luis Rubiales. Getty

Bronze played with Putellas and Paredes during her two-year stint with Barcelona before she moved to Chelsea last summer. She will come up against the duo next week when England face Spain at Wembley Stadium in a replay of the 2023 World Cup final that La Roja won 1-0. Before that showpiece clash, the Lionesses will begin their Nations League campaign against Portugal on Friday in Portimão

The 33-year-old also praised her own teammates who have used their platform to speak out on a range of topics including abuse, periods and grief.

Midfielder Ella Toone wrote a moving piece about the grief she suffered after the passing of her father last year while centre-back Millie Bright spoke out against player abuse from fans. Arsenal's Beth Mead has also fronted a campaign to normalise periods in sport to help change stereotypes for the next generation.

"Yeah, it's amazing," she said of her teammates.

"We stand for women's sport especially. And I think when you watch another player do it. Watching Millie stand up for herself, it gives you a little bit of something as well, that you can stand up for yourself or that people are hearing us.

"Everyone's using their platform to make change and to try and be positive and to do the right things. I think that's something that's really special about women's sport in general. We all have each other's backs, we all try to empower each other.

"We're trying to make change, we want the world to be a better place, the sports that we play to be better places. We want to be safe, we want to bring joy and excitement and that's why we all play the sport. So to use our platforms to try and push those things forward, make change for the good, make for the better and for all the little girls and boys, I think that's something that we hold really dear to our hearts and the reason why we do stand up and do want to speak out."

She spoke in glowing terms of Toone in particular, as an example of bravery and vulnerability.

"To be vulnerable, is a sign of bravery because it's a hard thing to do. I think it's something when you're in a team environment especially, you do feel a sense of togetherness, empowerment when you have a team mate who's showing vulnerability. I think Ella Toone is a great example of it," she said.

"I think every single one of us, whether we play for United or not, seeing Ella Toone come back after her injury and do so well, having known all the difficulties that she went through and then speaking up about it, we were all just like, even now it gives you goosebumps thinking about how brave she was, how strong she was to speak out, to come back and to do so well.