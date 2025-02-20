Open Extended Reactions

Vitor Roque has scored seven goals for Real Betis this season. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Palmeiras have not given up hope of signing Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque before the transfer window closes in Brazil on Feb. 28, ESPN Brasil have reported.

However, Palmeiras are aware that a deal will be difficult. Roque moved to Real Betis on a season-long loan last summer from Barça, whom he joined in January 2023 from Brazilian outfit Athletico-PR in a deal worth an initial €35 million ($39m).

He has a contract until June 2031 at Barça, who are only prepared to let Roque leave on a permanent deal. The LaLiga leaders will only listen to offers in the region of €25m.

Even if Palmeiras were to meet Barça's financial demands, they would still have to convince Betis to cut short Roque's loan. According to ESPN Brasil, Betis have not made it clear to Palmeiras if they would allow the Brazilian forward to leave the club for free this month or if they would seek financial compensation.

Roque, 19, has scored seven goals in 31 appearances for Betis. The Seville-based club have an option to extend Roque's loan deal for a further season or make his move permanent this summer.

Betis sporting director Victor Fajardo recently indicated they expect Roque to remain at the club and fight for a starting place.

"There is nothing [in relation to leaving]," Fajardo said. "Neither Roque, nor his surroundings, nor Barcelona, with whom we have a very close relationship, nor I as director have said anything about leaving. It is totally false.

"Vitor has played a lot of minutes this season and is one of our squad. Now, new teammates (Colombian striker Cucho Hernández and Brazilian forward Antony) have arrived who are pushing hard [to start], and it's up to him to increase the pace too."

Palmeiras attempted to sign Roque in August 2024 but both Barça and the player's agents wanted him to remain in Europe.