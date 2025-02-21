Stewart Robson isn't convinced by INEOS' first 12 months in charge of Manchester United, saying that the co-owners "keep making mistakes.". (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have been drawn to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16, while Tottenham Hotspur will take on AZ Alkmaar.

Elsewhere, Rangers will face Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, AS Roma go up against Athletic Club and Ajax drew Eintracht Frankfurt.

United last faced the Spanish side in 2022 in a pair of Europa League group-stage games. They also met in the knockout stages the year prior, with United winning 4-0 on aggregrate.

The winner of that tie will face either Lyon or FCSB in the semifinals.

However, Amorim said on Friday that he is not thinking about the Europa League right now.

"I just want to win everything. I want to be really, really clear on that. I think we are in a difficult situation in the Premier League, we have a lot of issues to solve in every game," Amorim told a news conference.

"If you see our performances, if I focus on the games against Real Sociedad and think about trophies, it is not the right way to do my job in the moment. So I just focus and I want to win against [Saturday's opponents] Everton."

Meanwhile, Spurs will be familiar to their opponents, Dutch side AZ. The two sides have already met once this season iin the group phase -- that game ended with Spurs winning 1-0.

A semifinal tie with either Ajax or Frankfurt will await the winner.

Postecoglou took a slightly different angle to Amorim when asked about the draw.

"Europe's always been at the forefront of our minds and we did really well and we saw how important it was that we did finish in the top eight, even finishing in the top four," Ange Postecoglou said.

"It's important, but [we are] not dismissive of the league either. There's still 12-13 games to go and from our perspective we're not happy with where we are."

Europa League round-of-16 draw:

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Viktoria Plzen vs. Lazio

Bodo/Glimt vs. Olympiacos

Ajax Amsterdam vs.Eintracht Frankfurt

AS Roma vs. Athletic Club

Fenerbahce vs. Rangers

FCSB vs. Lyon