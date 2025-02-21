Gab Marcotti believes that Real Madrid should fine Jude Bellingham in addition to his two game ban for swearing at the referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero. (2:11)

Should Real Madrid fine Bellingham in addition to his two game ban? (2:11)

Open Extended Reactions

The Appeals Committee of the Spanish Football Federation on Friday dismissed Real Madrid's appeal against Jude Bellingham's two-match ban.

Bellingham saw red in Madrid's 1-1 LALIGA draw at Osasuna on Saturday with referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero stating in his report that the midfielder had insulted him, saying "f--k you."

Madrid and Bellingham disputed the referee's version of events, and appealed the decision to the federation even though video footage showed the England star saying "I'm talking to you with respect" to Munuera while disputing a decision, before appearing to say "f--k off."

Madrid saw its initial appeal turned down by the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee earlier this week.

The Appeals Committee ruled that Madrid did not provide enough evidence to question the referee's account and hence, to overturn the ban.

Jude Bellingham was sent off for allegedly insulting the referee against Osasuna. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The England midfielder will be banned for the LaLiga games against Girona and Real Betis.

Bellingham, 21, has scored seven goals and set up six more in 20 league appearances for Madrid. Madrid are level on 51 points with LaLiga leaders Barcelona heading into Sunday's game against Girona.