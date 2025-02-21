Craig Burley slams Manchester City's attitude in a limp second leg performance as Real Madrid advance at the Bernabeu. (2:00)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over Erling Haaland's involvement against Liverpool on Sunday and also confirmed that John Stones is likely to undergo surgery.

Haaland remained on the bench for City's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday after picking up a knock in their Premier League clash against Newcastle United four days prior. Teammate John Stones started at the Bernabéu but was withdrawn after eight minutes due to injury.

"Don't know yet. Tomorrow, we'll know it," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday when asked if Haaland will be fit to play Liverpool.

Yeah, maybe [I'm hopeful] but I don't yet. We train today and tomorrow, he will test, I guess, but I don't know."

Erling Haaland was an unused substitute against Real Madrid in the Champions League playoff second-leg. Getty

Stones faces a lengthier layoff and his injury further depletes a Man City backline that has already lost Manuel Akanji for upto 10 weeks due to a groin issue that required surgery.

"He's [Stones] injured, a difficult one. Next hours, days we'll know if he needs surgery or not ... Yeah [a long period out], like Manu Akanji."

The England international has been plagued by injury in recent months and has made just 20 appearances for the club this season.

Despite City's injuries, Guardiola expects his side to put up a good fight against leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

"We can compete with any team. We have two central defenders out for two to three months. The Premier League is massively important for us. In the Premier League we have played really good games," he said.

"We are not stable but in other games such as against Newcastle, we have been at a high level. We will try to play a good game and the points that we need to stay up there to qualify [for the Champions League] next season."