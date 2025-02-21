Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has urged his players to look forward to the "challenge" of facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

Slot's side finished top of the league phase, having won seven of their eight games in the competition so far this season, but that has not spared them from a tricky draw against the French champions in the next round.

Liverpool will contest the first leg at the Parc des Princes next month before the return fixture at Anfield. The first leg matches are scheduled for March 4-5, with the return legs taking place on March 11-12.

Reacting to the draw, Slot told club media: "At this stage of the competition, the quality of opponent is only going to be of a very high standard and in PSG we have drawn a team and a club with real European pedigree.

"They qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in style earlier this week with a big win against Brest and they had some really good results in the league phase, defeating Stuttgart, Manchester City, Girona and Salzburg."

PSG finished 15th in the league phase of the competition, reaching the round of 16 with a 10-0 aggregate win over fellow French side Brest in the playoff round. The winners of next month's tie are due to face either Villa or Brugge in the quarterfinal.

"As is the case with ourselves, PSG are top of their domestic league and are enjoying a long unbeaten run," Slot added. "This tells us all that we need to know about the challenge that we will face but it is also a challenge that we will look forward to, knowing that we also fully deserve to be in the last 16.

"Of course, our immediate focus is on our upcoming Premier League fixtures, starting with Manchester City on Sunday, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure that we are in the best possible shape when the Champions League resumes."