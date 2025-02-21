Stewart Robson isn't convinced by INEOS' first 12 months in charge of Manchester United, saying that the co-owners "keep making mistakes.". (1:28)

Ruben Amorim portrayed an optimistic outlook at Manchester United on Friday, insisting that his side are heading in the right direction.

United face Everton on Saturday looking to end a run of two Premier League defeats.

It would have been understandable for Amorim to cast a gloomy picture, with his side enduring the club's worst-ever season in the Premier League era amid the one-year anniversary of Ineos' minority investment.

However, Amorim appeared upbeat and insisted his side are making positive steps in a number of areas.

"They are improving, creating relationships, even the sound of the training is different, but we have to use that in the game and we have to take that step, I feel in training we are bonding and understanding the way we want to play, but then in a game, we struggle a lot," he told a news conference on Friday.

Ruben Amorim is aiming to end a two-game losing run in the Premier League on Saturday. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

When asked to expand on how the the sound of training sessions gave reason for hope, Amorim said: "The sound is like when you are training and you are making an excercise -- you hear the sound. People are talking, asking for the ball, giving directions and talking with each other. You can feel it in the environment.

"If you spend your life as a player and a coach, even the sound of the training is important and I feel we are changing that."

United have been handed a boost ahead of their clash with a resurgent Everton at Goodison Park as Leny Yoro (illness), Manuel Ugarte (knock) and Christian Eriksen (illness) will be in contention to return.

United were drawn against Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 earlier on Friday. Amorim wouldn't be drawn on that matchup though, or United's chance of winning the competition. Instead, he said, his mind is only on this weekend.

"I just want to win against Everton, I want to be clear on that. We have a lot of issues to solve. If I'm thinking about Real Sociedad and winning trophies, that's not the right way to do my job," he said.