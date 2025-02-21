Open Extended Reactions

Spain and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is scheduled to make his Liga MX debut for Monterrey on Saturday and will sport the captain's armband for the Mexican top flight side.

"Sergio Ramos will play from the start," said Monterrey manager Martin Demichelis on Friday ahead of the Week 8 home game against Atletico San Luis. "He only needed some work on the pitch, pass control, anticipations; we were pleasantly surprised, that's why he'll start."

Saturday's match will be the first for the 38-year-old since playing for Sevilla last May. Ahead of his debut in Mexico, Demichelis also noted that Ramos will be given the captain's armband.

Sergio Ramos has not participated in a competitive match since his last appearance for Sevilla in May. Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

"Sergio, I don't need to say it, he's one of the best in history, the most outstanding in the last 15 or 20 years, and his personality as a captain, I respect him," said the Monterrey manager, who noted that Héctor Moreno and Sergio Canales will also remain as captains when needed.

On social media, Ramos highlighted his upcoming debut, stating: "The time is coming."

Revealed as Monterrey's biggest winter signing earlier this month, the World Cup winner will wear the No. 93 jersey in homage to a 93rd minute goal that helped clinch the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League title for Real Madrid.

Regarding his move to Mexico, Ramos said in his presentation that "Rayados' offer had the perfect balance with all of what we were looking for and no one else had offered me that...I am very happy and cannot wait to get started on this very ambitious project."

Monterrey are currently 10th in the Liga MX table with a 2W-3D-2L record. In June, they'll face off against Inter, River Plate, and Urawa Red Diamonds in the group stage of the 2025 Club World Cup.