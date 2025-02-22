Transfer rumors, news: Van de Ven linked with Liverpool move

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool want to sign Micky van de Ven as a partner for compatriot Virgil van Dijk and beat Arsenal to bring in Sverre Nypan. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Robin van Persie to be Feyenoord's next manager

- Sergio Ramos will make Liga MX debut Saturday

- Forbes ranks MLS most valuable: LAFC tops Miami

Could Micky van de Ven be Liverpool's latest signing under compatriot Arne Slot? (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool see Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven as the perfect option to partner with Virgil van Dijk, reports Football Insider. The 23-year-old's pace and Premier League experience are seen as key assets, and even though doubts remain about Van Dijk's future, with the Liverpool captain's contract expiring in the summer, it is hoped that the two Dutchmen will line up alongside each other at the club level.

- Liverpool are determined to beat Arsenal to the signing of Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, reports Football Transfers. The 18-year-old's rise has captured the attention of various European clubs, but the Reds have been tracking him for some time. A decision on his future was expected to be made in January, but the belief is now that it will come before the summer.

- Crystal Palace are demanding £50 million for forward Jean-Philippe Mateta as they aim to see off interest from Manchester United, Atlético Madrid, Aston Villa, Lyon and other clubs across Europe, Football Insider reports. The 27-year-old's contract runs until 2026, and the Premier League club plans to hold talks about a new deal.

- Mundo Deportivo have offered an update on the situation of Vitor Roque, who is currently on loan at Real Betis from Barcelona but is wanted by Palmeiras. Barcelona had reached a €25m deal for the Brazilian club to have 80% of the 19-year-old's rights, but LaLiga won't allow a move to happen as he would have to return to the Blaugrana outside of a transfer window to do so. That means Real Betis would have to agree to the loan and subsequent deal, and neither side is willing to budge on their current stances.

- Samuel Chukwueze, Luka Jovic, Filippo Terracciano, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Tammy Abraham could leave AC Milan in the summer as a consequence of reduced opportunities following the club's elimination from the UEFA Champions League, reports Calciomercato. The Italian club was knocked out by Feyenoord after losing 2-1 on aggregate in their playoff round match.