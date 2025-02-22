        <
          Cristiano Ronaldo fumes over Jhon Durán red in Al Nassr loss

          • ESPN News Services
          Feb 22, 2025, 12:50 PM

          Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming after Al Nassr's marquee January signing Jhon Durán was sent off in the 3-2 defeat to Al Ettifaq on Friday.

          Duran, who has scored four times since joining the Saudi Pro League team from Aston Villa for a reported £64 million ($80 million), appeared to give a light slap to the back of the head of Ettifaq midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki during a pause in play in stoppage time at the end of the game.

          Al-Malki promptly dropped to the floor and rolled on the ground, and the referee issued a red card despite the protests of teammate Ronaldo, who complained vociferously to the officials and booted the stationary ball into the stands in frustration.

          The defeat ended a seven-game unbeaten streak for Al Nassr and left them eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

          Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.