Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming after Al Nassr's marquee January signing Jhon Durán was sent off in the 3-2 defeat to Al Ettifaq on Friday.

Duran, who has scored four times since joining the Saudi Pro League team from Aston Villa for a reported £64 million ($80 million), appeared to give a light slap to the back of the head of Ettifaq midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki during a pause in play in stoppage time at the end of the game.

Al-Malki promptly dropped to the floor and rolled on the ground, and the referee issued a red card despite the protests of teammate Ronaldo, who complained vociferously to the officials and booted the stationary ball into the stands in frustration.

Cristiano Ronaldo was seething over the referee's decision to send off teammate Jhon Durán. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

The defeat ended a seven-game unbeaten streak for Al Nassr and left them eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

