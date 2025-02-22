Ruben Amorim says Manchester United didn't start playing until halftime, after coming back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Everton. (1:10)

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim criticized his players for starting matches slowly after they recovered from a 2-0 halftime deficit at Goodison Park to earn a point against Everton.

Beto and Abdoulaye Doucouré both scored after suspect defending from the visitors before Bruno Fernandes' well-placed free kick and Manuel Ugarte's first goal for the club leveled proceedings.

A late penalty for Everton was controversially overturned by VAR to leave both teams with a point, but United were once again left ruing their slow start as their disappointing Premier League season continues.

Amorim's team have now scored in the first half just once in their past 11 games in the league -- Fernandes' penalty against Brighton -- and failed to register a shot of any description in the opening period on Merseyside.

Ruben Amorim looked despondent for much of the first half as Manchester United trailed Everton. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"The worst part is that we have the free men, and we are losing the ball without pressure and we are not doing what we are supposed to do," Amorim told TNT Sports after the game.

"We did not exist in the first half. ... We suffered two goals from second balls, and that was clear that they will create that chances by second balls, we were soft.

"When you go to the game and you let the time pass -- it's really hard. The second half was so much better in belief, and in the end we were near to winning this game."

Amorim added that he doesn't yet have the solutions to United's problems as they languish in 15th in the table having won just one of their past five Premier League games.

"I don't know. If I knew, I would change it," he said.

"We need to focus on day-by-day; we need to survive this season and then think ahead."

United host Ipswich Town on Wednesday before an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday.