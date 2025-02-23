Transfer rumors, news: Griezmann's MLS move gathers pace

Open Extended Reactions

Antoine Griezmann's long-awaited move to MLS looks set to happen this summer, while Liverpool and Manchester City are both circling Joshua Kimmich. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- While Antoine Griezmann is seen as a key player for Diego Simeone's title-chasing Atlético Madrid, Relevo reports that the forward is set to make a move to MLS at the end of the season. The 33-year-old, who has been linked with LAFC and LA Galaxy in the past, is said to have a "concrete" path to the United States should he choose to leave Atleti. Griezmann has previously stated that the Rojiblancos will be his last European club.

- Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in a summer deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports TEAMtalk, with the 30-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season and discussions over a renewal not progressing. Neither Premier League side have made the Germany international their priority, though, as the Citizens are more interested in Atalanta's Éderson while the Reds are evaluating Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller.

- Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci is the priority for AC Milan in the summer transfer window, reports Calciomercato. The 23-year-old recently signed a contract extension which doesn't feature a release clause, however that reportedly came with a promise that he could leave for €30 million. The Italy international impressed during Torino's 2-1 win over the Rossoneri on Saturday and there will also be competition from Manchester City, while Internazionale will look at him if Hakan Çalhanoglu leaves.

- CF Montreal are finalising a deal to sign goalkeeper Emil Gazdov from Pacific FC, says Tom Bogert. The 21-year-old has represented the Canadian Premier League club 49 times and spent time in the academies of Vancouver Whitecaps and Nurnberg.

- It's new deal season at Juventus, with the Bianconeri planning to extend the contract of their youth side captain Filippo Pagnucco, according to Nicolo Schira. This comes after the journalist also reported that the Bianconeri are ready to begin talks with Alessio Vacca about a contract that will run until 2028.