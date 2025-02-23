Open Extended Reactions

Diego Simeone said it's "hard to understand" the laws around handballs after admitting his Atlético Madrid team should have conceded a penalty in their 3-0 LaLiga win at Valencia on Saturday.

Early in the second half at Mestalla -- with Atletico leading 2-0 thanks to a Julián Álvarez brace -- Valencia forward Umar Sadiq's goal-bound header struck defender Javi Galán's hand.

The officials decided against awarding a penalty, and Atlético went on to take all three points.

Speaking after the game, Simeone admitted he was baffled by the decision, referring to a similar incident involving Spain's Marc Cucurella against Germany in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, which UEFA later admitted should have been a spot-kick.

Diego Simeone admitted his team should have conceded a penalty against Valencia on Saturday. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

"They just showed me the pictures of the penalty," Simeone said. "It's the same as in the Euros [with Cucurella]. It hit his hand. I don't understand it at all.

"At the Euros, it was a penalty. But now they say his arm was down, by his side ... But the ball hits his hand. I don't know. Let's hope it's clearer, because it's hard to understand. One day it's a penalty and another it isn't."

In the Euro 2024 game, referee Anthony Taylor didn't award a penalty when Jamal Musiala's shot hit Cucurella's arm, a decision which UEFA's Referee Committee later said was incorrect.

"I don't have to say it. [Simeone] said it," Valencia's Iván Jaime said. "I've seen it. It's a clear handball, it's going towards the goal."

Atlético's win saw them remain just a point behind Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.

Spain's referees have been in the spotlight in the last few weeks, with Atlético's rivals Real Madrid complaining about a series of alleged errors in their recent games.