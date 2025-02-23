Ruben Amorim says Manchester United didn't start playing until halftime, after coming back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Everton. (1:10)

Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of Noussair Mazraoui ahead of their game against Ipswich Town, a source has told ESPN.

Mazraoui picked up an injury to his knee during the 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday. He is set to undergo further tests on Monday before a decision is made on whether he can feature against Ipswich at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Head coach Ruben Amorim was initially planning to replace Matthijs de Ligt with Leny Yoro in the latter stages of Saturday's game, but was forced into taking Mazraoui off in the 70th minute after he complained of discomfort in his right knee. He received treatment in the dressing room after the game and will be assessed again on Monday.

Losing Mazraoui would represent another blow for Amorim. United lost Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo to long-term injury problems last week while Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martínez, Toby Collyer, Altay Bayindir and Jonny Evans are all also injured.

Mazraoui has been a key player this season following his move from Bayern Munich last summer. The 27-year-old has made 38 appearances in all competitions and has only failed to start two games since Amorim's arrival in November.

Only André Onana, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have played more minutes in the Premier League for United this season.

The draw with Everton left United 15th in the table, level on 30 points with West Ham in 16th. Amorim's team face Ipswich on Wednesday before their FA Cup fifth round tie with Fulham on Mar. 2.