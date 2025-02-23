Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland has been left out of the Manchester City squad against Liverpool after starting Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid on the bench. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Erling Haaland hasn't been named in Manchester City's squad for their clash against Liverpool on Sunday owing to injury.

The Norway international was an unused substitute during City's midweek Champions League loss to Real Madrid after picking up a knock against Newcastle United the previous weekend.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that Haaland was ruled out of the game after undergoing further tests on Saturday.

"During this nine years, we played many seasons. We had really, really important players and we survived. And this season we had a lot, lot of games we could not survive, but in the specific games, we have to do it," he said ahead of the game.

His injury sees Jérémy Doku named in City's starting lineup for the first time in over a month, while Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Aké come into the XI in place of Ilkay Gündogan and John Stones.

The England international faces a long period on the sidelines, with Guardiola saying the defender might have to undergo surgery.

City will hope Haaland's attacking threat will be compensated by January signing Omar Marmoush, who scored a first half hat trick against Newcaslte last week.

Guardiola's side go into the game in fourth place, 17 points behind Liverpool the top of the Premier League. The visitors can go 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with a win at the Etihad.