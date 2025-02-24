Fiorentina forward Moise Kean was rushed to hospital after the Italian took a knock to the head but continued playing before he collapsed on the pitch at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

Kean was hit in the head while jostling for the ball having suffered a bang to the face from Pawel Dawidowicz's knee.

Kean was treated and then allowed to return and continued playing. However, he suddenly began losing his balance and fell to the turf as players from both teams alerted the team medics who rushed onto the pitch.

The forward, the second-top scorer in Serie A this season with 15 goals, was taken off on a stretcher and seen wearing a neck brace before he was rushed to hospital.

Fiorentina announced on Monday that Moise Kean returned to Florence following Sunday's scare. Kean was discharged from a hospital in Verona last night after undergoing tests.

A statement said:"ACF Fiorentina announces that Moise Kean was discharged from hospital in Verona during the night and returned to Florence. The clinical and diagnostic tests carried out were all negative."

Fiorentina lost 1-0 after Antoine Bernede scored for the hosts in the fifth minute of added time.

It was the second big scare for Fiorentina this season after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch against Inter Milan in December, which led to the match being abandoned.

Bove underwent successful surgery and had fitted a removable defibrillator, a device to prevent fatal cardiac arrest by delivering a shock to restore a normal heart rhythm.