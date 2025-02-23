Shaka Hislop reacts to Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Girona in LaLiga and talks about Kylian Mbappe's performance. (2:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti described Luka Modric as "a gift for football" after the midfielder, 39, scored a spectacular goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Girona on Sunday.

Modric opened the scoring in the 41st minute at the Bernabéu, before Vinícius Júnior added a late second, as Madrid kept pace with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.

The Croatia international is no longer a regular starter for Madrid, having made just nine league starts this season and another 15 substitute appearances, but remains an important figure in the dressing room.

"Modric is a gift for football," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "He should keep going for as long as he wants to. Whatever he does, he does well. Football, and we at Real Madrid, have been lucky to have him as a legend. He has been a gift, with his quality and his professionalism."

Luka Modric scored a stunning goal in Real Madrid's win over Girona on Sunday. Getty

Modric -- whose contract is due to expire this summer -- is the oldest player ever to feature for Real Madrid, and will turn 40 in September this year.

Ancelotti compared him with his legendary player at AC Milan, Paolo Maldini, who won the 2007 Champions League aged 38, before retiring two years later.

"I have an example of another player, Maldini, you can compare both of them," Ancelotti said. "They're fantastic role models. It isn't a coincidence that they reached 40. Genes are a factor, but above all professionalism, seriousness, attitude."

"I don't know if it's one of my most spectacular [goals], but it was nice," Modric told Real Madrid TV. "It's always special to score at the Bernabéu ... The recent games show we're in a good moment. We have to keep going. I think we can still grow as a team."

Madrid play Real Sociedad on Wednesday in their Copa del Rey semifinal first leg, before visiting Real Betis in LaLiga and then playing Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.

Ancelotti said defender David Alaba was in contention to start that game after playing 70 minutes against Girona, in his first start in over a year.