Antony was sent off for a late lunge on Getafe's Juan Iglesias. Getty

Manchester United loanee Antony was shown a straight red card during Real Betis' 2-1 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Antony was penalised in injury time for lunging at Getafe defender Juan Iglesias' ankle while charging him down.

Prior to the sending off, Antony had already left his mark on the game with an assist for Isco's opener in the first half. It was his fifth goal contribution for Betis since joining the Seville-based side on loan until the end of the season.

The Brazil international has enjoyed a new lease of life at Betis and has spoken of "finding himself again" at the LaLiga.

The red card against Getafe means he be suspended for Betis' clash against Real Madrid next Saturday.