Open Extended Reactions

Rangers have parted ways with head coach Philippe Clement, the Scottish club announced in a statement on Sunday.

The decision to sack the 50-year-old Belgian comes one year and four months after he took the job, with Rangers 13 points adrift of arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premier League table.

"The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge," Rangers said.

Philippe Clement's reign at Rangers lasted 16 months. Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

"A further update from the club will follow in due course."

Saturday's defeat to St. Mirren proved the last straw for Clement, who has guided Rangers to the Europa League round of 16, where they face Fenerbahce next month.

But they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by second-tier Queen's Park this month and lost the League Cup final to Celtic on penalties in December.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report