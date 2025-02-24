Transfer rumors, news: Man City eye £85m deal for Guimarães

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are plotting a summer move for Bruno Guimarães, while Real Madrid have added Castello Lukeba to their centre-back shortlist. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Van Persie confirmed as Feyenoord head coach

- Man Utd loanee Antony sent off for late lunge against Getafe

- Rangers sack manager Clement after St. Mirren loss

Is Bruno Guimarães set to make the move from Newcastle to Manchester City? Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City remain hopeful of signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães thanks to an existing "verbal pact" between the player and the Magpies, TEAMtalk reports. The reigning Premier League champions are long-time admirers of Guimarães, who had a £100 million release clause in his contract last summer which has now expired. However, the outlet reports that Guimarães has a private agreement with Newcastle which stipulates that he is free to leave the club if an interested party bids around £85m for him. The existence of such a pact could tempt City into a summer move for the Brazil international.

- Real Madrid could turn their attention to Castello Lukeba if a mooted move for William Saliba fails to materialize, says the Daily Mirror. The RB Leipzig defender, who has a £74.5m release clause in his contract, is also wanted by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. All three Premier League sides are in the market for a centre-back this summer, but competition from Madrid may scupper their hopes of landing the 22-year-old Frenchman. One alternative option for Liverpool is AFC Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen, whose reported £50m release clause becomes active later this year.

- Clubs from the Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga are "keeping an eye" on Valencia youngster Javi Guerra, according to Relevo. The 21-year-old midfielder was the subject of a €25m bid from Atletico Madrid last summer, but the transfer collapsed due to several factors. However, this summer could be a very different story, with clubs from around the continent monitoring his development. Guerra, who is under contract until June 2027, has played 24 times in LaLiga this season for Valencia.

- Como's Nico Paz has emerged as a possible summer transfer target for Internazionale, says Calciomercato. The Argentina international has been a regular for Como this season, having joined on a permanent deal from Real Madrid last August. Fiorentina are also admirers of Paz, although they are yet to follow up on that initial interest. According to the Italian outlet, Real Madrid have multiple clauses written into the 20-year-old's Como transfer agreement, one of which allows them to re-sign him for €8m this summer.

- Heidenheim are willing to let midfielder Léo Scienza leave the club for €5m amid interest from Sevilla, Sky Germany has revealed. The 26-year-old, who has featured 19 times in the Bundesliga this season, has also been the subject of enquiries from clubs in his native Brazil. While Heidenheim initially wanted to keep hold of Scienza, the player's desire to return to his homeland has seemingly opened the door to a summer exit.