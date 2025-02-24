Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid are regularly contacting Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's agent, while Manchester City are plotting a summer move for Bruno Guimarães. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid are among the teams constantly asking about Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's situation, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalonia-based sports daily reports that Madrid are in regular contact with Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, but are told each time that they have no chance of signing him. Paris Saint-Germain, who Barça have suggested offered €250 million for Yamal last summer, are another side said to be waiting to see how the 17-year-old's contract renewal develops, along with several Premier League sides. Yamal's current terms expire in 2026, but ESPN has previously revealed there is a verbal agreement to extend his deal until 2030 when he turns 18, although there are claims it may have to be slightly renegotiated following his explosion in form. Speaking last week, the Spain international said he loves the club and suggested everything will be resolved "in July," which is when he will celebrate his 18th birthday.

- Manchester City remain hopeful of signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães thanks to an existing "verbal pact" between the player and the Magpies, TeamTalk reports. The reigning Premier League champions are long-time admirers of Guimarães, who had a £100 million release clause in his contract last summer which has now expired. However, the outlet reports that Guimarães has a private agreement with Newcastle which stipulates that he is free to leave the club if an interested party bids around £85m for him. That could tempt City into a summer move for the Brazil international.

- Real Madrid could turn their attention to RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba if a mooted move for William Saliba fails to materialize, says the Daily Mirror. The RB Leipzig defender, who has a £74.5m release clause in his contract, is also wanted by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. All three Premier League sides are in the market for a centre-back this summer, but competition from Madrid may scupper their hopes of landing the 22-year-old Frenchman. One alternative option for Liverpool is AFC Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen, whose reported £50m release clause becomes active later this year.

- Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, 17, is on Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's list of transfer targets, according to the Daily Star. Amorim wants to be reunited with the young player who he helped develop and bring him to Old Trafford. Quenda has a contract that runs until 2027 and includes a €100m release clause, but the Star reports that the player could be available for less than half that fee.

- Luka Modric wants to stay at Real Madrid for one more year, until 2026, Diario AS reports, after the midfielder's stunning goal helped Madrid beat Girona 2-0 on Sunday. Modric -- whose current contract expires this summer -- is already the oldest player in Real Madrid history and will turn 40 in September, but would like to keep playing until the 2026 World Cup. He has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

EXPERT TAKE

You can't blame Real Madrid for trying, but it would be remarkable if they managed to pull off the coup of wrestling Lamine Yamal away from Barcelona. Given the 17-year-old's story with the Catalan club, the fact he is a local player who came through the academy, it would perhaps even trump Luis Figo's infamous move across the Clásico divide when he swapped Barça for Madrid in 2000.

Beyond getting one over your arch-rivals, it also makes sense for Madrid positionally. Their squad is stacked with players who prefer to play from the left given the choice -- Vinícius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo -- but Yamal, the face of the Spanish national team, plays off the opposite flank.

Financially, Yamal's contract technically expires in 2026, which could make him a free agent in just over a year. That fits in with Madrid's recruitment policy which has seen them land the likes of Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba without spending a cent on transfer fees in recent years.

However, the reality is that, while Madrid are within their rights to keep in agent Jorge Mendes' ear, it's nigh on impossible to see this happening. For starters, Yamal has already said he would never sign for Los Blancos, while Barça are also working hard to tweak an existing pre-agreement which will tie the youngster to the club until at least 2030. That should be sorted by July, when Yamal turns 18.

DONE DEAL

Spanish striker Lucas Pérez has joined PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of the season, the Dutch club announced on Sunday. Pérez, 36, was a free agent having left Spanish second division side RC Deportivo last month. The former Arsenal and West Ham United player had scored four goals in 20 appearances for Deportivo this season.

OTHER RUMORS

- Tottenham Hotspur are willing to let Manor Solomon join Leeds United on a permanent deal in the summer, having scored seven goals so far this season during his loan spell.(Give Me Sport)

- Clubs from the Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga are "keeping an eye" on he 21-year-old Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, who was the subject of a €25m bid from Atletico Madrid last summer. (Relevo)

- Como's Nico Paz has emerged as a possible summer transfer target for Internazionale, despite the Argentina international only joining on a permanent deal from Real Madrid last August. Fiorentina are also admirers. (Calciomercato)

- Heidenheim are willing to let midfielder Léo Scienza leave the club for €5m amid interest from Sevilla, while the 26-year-old has also been the subject of enquiries from clubs in his native Brazil. (Sky Sport Deutschland)