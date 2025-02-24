Anders Dreyer shot goes off the crossbar and in to give San Diego FC a 2-0 lead over LA Galaxy. (0:21)

Anders Dreyer scored a brace and Carlos Dos Santos recorded three saves for his first career clean sheet as visiting San Diego FC stunned defending MLS champ LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday in the season-opening match for both teams in Carson, California.

It began as a celebration for both teams -- the inaugural match in club history for expansion San Diego as well as the unveiling of the Galaxy's championship banner for their league-record sixth title earned in 2024.

But this match finished as one for San Diego (1-0-0, 3 points) to remember and the Galaxy to lament.

With five starters gone from the championship side due to either injury or trade/transfer, this was not the same Galaxy squad that won the crown. And no one knew what to expect from a San Diego side that has been cobbled together from the expansion draft and a bevy of signings.

The last thing the Galaxy (0-1-0, 0 points) needed was to hand the keyed-up visitors a goal, but that's what happened in the 52nd minute. LA goalkeeper Novak Micovic sent a bad pass to defender Emiro Garces that could only be deflected toward San Diego's Hirving Lozano.

Lozano immediate pounced on the mistake and passed to Dreyer, who ripped a left-footed shot past Micovic to score the first official goal in MLS history for San Diego FC.

After the giveaway, Micovic did his best to make amends, producing sterling point-blank saves on Dreyer in the 59th minute and then on Lozano just seven minutes later.

San Diego FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against the LA Galaxy in MLS. Getty Images

Dos Santos, who was making just his third start in his four-year MLS career, earned the team's first ever shut out, making two difficult saves in the 79th and 80th minute.

The Galaxy pressed desperately for the equalizer, which left them vulnerable for a counterattack for San Diego FC. Tomás Ángel rushed down the field with the breakaway in the third minute of added time before passing to Dreyer, who blistered a shot into the net to cement the unlikely victory.

It was the Galaxy's first loss on its home pitch since Oct. 21, 2023.

San Diego plays its first home game on Saturday against St. Louis City SC, but MLS commissioner Don Garber was happy to see a good amount of fans make the drive north. San Diego supporters filled four sections in the upper deck.

"There are many things that have taken a long time to achieve. Getting San Diego into the league has been a long-term goal and objective," Garber said before the game. "Our league has to constantly remind ourselves we are new, better to get it right than done fast. And ensure when it does happen that you are clicking on all cylinders."