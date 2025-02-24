Salah behind only Messi, Ronado; Modric breaks own oldest record: Stats

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend of European football action has seen the contrasting results in title races.

The Premier League race is tilting towards a Mo Salah-record-powered Liverpool, after they beat Manchester City and Arsenal lost to West Ham. The La Liga, race is poised on a knife's edge with three teams - Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid - in touching distance and three winning this weekend.

Over at Serie A, a point separates the top two as Napoli were beaten by Como to go second to Inter, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are doing the usual things - topping comfortably - in their respective leagues.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

49

Mohamed Salah has both scored and assisted a goal in 49 separate league matches in his career in Europe's big-five leagues. This puts him in elite company; only Lionel Messi (102) and Cristiano Ronaldo (65) have more done this more times since Opta have this data available (from 2006-07).

50

Salah is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to be directly involved in 50 goals in all competitions this season (30 goals, 20 assists).

11

Salah has scored and assisted in 11 different PL games this season; the most in PL history and most in a season by a player in one of Europe's top five leagues since Lionel Messi in 2014-15 (11 for Barcelona).

16, 11

Salah is now tied for most away goals (16) and most away assists (11) in a Premier League season. He ties Cesc Fabregas (2014-15) for most road assists in a PL season.

41

Salah has 41 goal contributions (25 goals, 16 assists) in the Premier League this season, 2 away from tying the club record in a single season (Luis Suárez, 43 in 2013-14).

15

Arsenal's 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League was snapped. This was the club's longest since Dec. 2010 - April 2011 (16).

19 years

West Ham defeats Arsenal in back-to-back Premier League road games for the first time since 2006-07. Back then, West Ham became the last team to beat Arsenal at Highbury and the first to beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

1

Chelsea suffered back-to-back losses after scoring the first goal for the first time in Premier League since April 2004, under Claudio Ranieri.

1

Manuel Ugarte scored his first career goal for Manchester United in all competitions (30 matches) and his first club goal since Oct 26, 202, back when he was with Sporting.

10, 11

Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United player with double digits in both goals (10) and assists (11) this season in all competitions.

2

Myles Lewis-Skelly got his second career direct red card, both this season (Jan. 25 vs Wolverhampton). He is the 1st Arsenal player with multiple straight red cards in a PL season since David Luiz in 2019/20.

2

Alexander Isak is the second player after Alan Shearer to reach 50 PL goals for Newcastle.

1

The top 3 teams are separated by only one point. This is the fewest the La Liga Top 3 has been separated by at this stage of a season since 1995-96 (in 3-point per win era).

29.4 yards

Luka Modric scored his longest career La Liga goal with a distance of 29.4 yards.

39 years and 167days

Luka Modric - at 39 years and 167 day - also broke his own club record as oldest Real Madrid scorer and passed Larbi Benbarek (39y 124d) for 6th oldest goalscorer in La Liga.

102

Vinícius Jr. now has 102 career goals for Real Madrid, 2 behind Ronaldo Názario (104), which is the record for most by a Brazilian for the club.

11

Real Madrid have scored 11 goals from outside the penalty area this season. This is the most in La Liga and tied with Bayern Munich for most in Europe's top 5 leagues.

16

Lamine Yamal ties Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho for most assists by a player before turning 18 year old in the last 15 seasons of the Top 5 European leagues.

6

Wojciech Szczesny has 6 shutouts in 10 matches with Barcelona in all competitions. So far, Barcelona are unbeaten when he starts (7-1-0, W-L-D) in all competitions.

84

Atletico have an ongoing 84-game active unbeaten run when leading at any point in the match. This is the longest active streak by any club from the top 5 European leagues.

7

Athletic Club scored 7 goals in a La Liga game for the first time since April 1994 vs Sporting Gijon (7-0). This is also the club's largest win since Oct. 1996 vs Logrones (6-0).

5+

Atalanta have scored 5+ goals in Serie A for the fourth time this season tying Olympique Marseille for the 3rd-most among teams from Europe's Top 5 Leagues. Only Bayern Munich and Barcelona has more games with 5+ goals (5 both).

1

Christian Pulisic failed to convert a penalty for the first time in his career. He had a perfect 12-for-12 for club and country before this.

10

With the assist vs Napoli, Nico Paz reaches 10 goal contributions (6 goals, 4 assists) this season in Serie A. He is the only player with 10 G+A in Como this season in league play.

69

Bayern Munich have scored 69 goals in Bundesliga this season, the most among teams from Europe's Top 5 Leagues this season.

28

Xabi Alonso has gone undefeated in 28 straight Bundesliga road games, breaking the league's record by a manager held by Udo Lattek (27 away games from 1985 to 1992).

11

Jamal Musiala has 11 goals this season in Bundesliga, 1 shy of tying his career-best tally in Bundesliga set in 2022/23 (12 goals in 33 games)

0

After PSG's win over Lyon, it remains as the only team that has not lost a league match this season among teams from the Top 5 European Leagues (18-5-0, W-D-L)

(Stats courtesy ESPN Stats & Information Group)