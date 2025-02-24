Open Extended Reactions

Thibaut Courtois hasn't played for Belgium since June 2023. Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said is available for selection for the national team again and expects to make his return next month.

Courtois had refused to play under previous coach Domenico Tedesco but his firing has cleared the way for the Real Madrid goalkeeper to return to the national side.

"I missed the national team, but now I am ready [to return]," he told a podcast with former England international Rio Ferdinand

The 32-year-old has talked to new coach Rudi Garcia, who said last month he was keen to get Courtois back following his self-imposed exile.

He has not played for the side since June 2023 after being overlooked for the captaincy by Tedesco.

Belgium meet Ukraine in a two-legged Nations League playoff next month.