Neymar showed he still has plenty of magic left after a long injury layoff by scoring a fantastic goal directly from a corner for Santos on Sunday.

His 27th minute strike in Santos' 3-0 win at Internacional de Limeira in the Paulista Championship was so impressive that it drew cheers from the opposition fans.

The Brazilian star curled in a corner kick from the left that caught rival goalkeeper Igo Gabriel off guard and hit the far post before going in.

Neymar, 33, had been booed earlier by the home crowd after he assisted Tiquinho Soares from the same corner on the first goal of the game.

"I went to take the corner, they provoked me," Neymar said after the game. "I asked them to sing louder, I struck the ball and got an assist. Then, the second time I went there [to the corner], they did it again, so I thought to myself: 'Now I'm the one who's going to score the goal' [laughs].

"I hit a great shot and managed to score my first "Olympic goal" [goal direct from a corner]."

Neymar is looking to restart his career at boyhood club Santos. Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

It was Neymar's second goal in six appearances since returning to boyhood club Santos in January.

Neymar signed a six-month contract with Santos in an attempt to rediscover his form after injuries limited him to just seven appearances for former club Al Hilal in 18 months.

"I'm going game by game, getting ready and feeling better on the field," Neymar said on Sunday. "I'm not going back to being 19 years old, how much I miss it, but I feel better and more relaxed."

The 33-year-old, who has not featured for Brazil since sustaining an ACL knee injury in October 2023, is targeting a return to the national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Brazil coach Dorival Junior is set to name his squad on March 7 for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, at home to Colombia (March 20) and away to Argentina (March 25).

"Regarding the call-up, I'm there," Neymar said.

"Each player's desire is to defend the country, and for me it has always been an honour. I dedicated myself to the team to the fullest. I enjoy being there, representing Brazil. If I have the opportunity to return, I will be very happy."

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals.