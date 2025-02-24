Vinicius Jr. scores his first La Liga goal since November to double Real Madrid's lead vs. Girona. (0:54)

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has accused Real Madrid of "crying" and creating a "global conspiracy theory" with their constant criticism of officiating in Spain.

"I'm starting to feel ashamed of what I've experienced as a Real Madrid fan," Tebas told Europa Press on Monday.

Real Madrid frequently complain about refereeing decisions on their official TV channel and in the media.

"Crying, they have built a story that is not true," Tebas said. "That there is a global conspiracy, that everyone is against Madrid.

"They are trying to get all of Real Madrid to enter into a conspiracy theory that is not there.

"If they win, it is because they have fought against the forces of evil, and if they lose, it is because of a referee conspiracy.

"It is an insult to the rest of the clubs."

Madrid came under scrutiny for sending an open letter earlier this month to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) accusing officials of "manipulation and adulteration" of the competition after refereeing decisions did not go their way.

Tebas defended LaLiga's decision to report Madrid due to their formal complaint of referees to the RFEF's disciplinary committee.

"We have to defend the competition and its clubs," Tebas said. "Saying that [manipulation and adulteration] does a lot of damage to the competition."

Asked about the "Tebas stop stealing from us" chants shouted by some Madrid fans during their team's 2-0 home win against Girona on Sunday, Tebas said: "Everything they shouted was prepared.

Javier Tebas has criticised Real Madrid for complaining about LaLiga officiating. Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

"We all know how this works...What are we stealing from them?"

Tebas, meanwhile, is arguing that Spain forward Dani Olmo should not be allowed to finish the season at Barcelona.

Olmo was unregistered by LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Jan. 1 after Barça failed to prove they were compliant with the league's financial fair play rules (FFP) in time for a Dec. 31 deadline.

However, Spain's sports ministry (CSD) reinstated Olmo's registration a week later as they agreed to analyse an appeal from Barça.

LaLiga, according to Tebas, is continuing its action to have Olmo unregistered.

"He should not finish LaLiga with Barça," Tebas said of Olmo's case. "We have submitted a very clear legal brief.

"Olmo signed the [contract] agreements knowing that in December he could not be registered. He was aware that it could happen."

Olmo joined Barça from RB Leipzig for €60 million ($62.4m) last summer.

He was initially registered temporarily until Dec. 31 via a rule which allows clubs to allocate up to 80% of the salary due to an injured player -- in this case Andreas Christensen -- on replacements.