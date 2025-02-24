Open Extended Reactions

Football fans in England and Wales might be allowed to spend more time in pubs if their teams go far at the UEFA Women's European Championship being held in Switzerland in July.

The British government is launching a four-week consultation to discuss whether pubs can extend their opening hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. should England or Wales reach the semifinals or final of Euro 2025.

Britain's home secretary has the power to extend licensing hours for occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance," the government said Monday.

England's women's team will be defending the title won on home soil in 2022.