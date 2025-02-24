Stewart Robson isn't convinced by INEOS' first 12 months in charge of Manchester United, saying that the co-owners "keep making mistakes.". (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have announced plans to make up to another 200 staff redundant as part of their continuing cost-cutting measures.

United announced their first wave of job losses last season with around 250 employees leaving in the summer. The latest cuts -- unveiled just days after the one-year anniversary of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival as co-owner -- will be in addition to those redundancies and will affect between 150 and 200 club staff.

"We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men's, women's and academy teams," CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement released on Monday. "We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures which will transform and renew the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set about creating a more streamlined workforce at Man United since investing in the club. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

"Unfortunately, this means announcing further potential redundancies and we deeply regret the impact on those affected colleagues. However, these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing."

Sources told ESPN that staff will find out if they are affected by the cuts between April and June.

United have announced losses of more than £300 million ($379m) over the last three years.

Last week, the club issued their latest financial results which showed revenues have dropped to £198.7m for the final three months of 2024, down from £225.8m for the same period a year earlier.

"We have lost money for the past five consecutive years," Berrada added.

"This cannot continue. Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money."

In addition to further redundancies, United are planning to move some staff from offices at Old Trafford to their Carrington training ground. There will also be a "reduced presence" at their London office in Mayfair.

In a staff meeting on Monday, staff were also informed that free lunches at Old Trafford will come to an end. A source has told ESPN that bosses expect the move to save the club more than £1m every year.

Sources added to ESPN that the club will focus its charitable donations on the Manchester United Foundation (MUF) and Manchester United Disabled Supporters' Association, with conversations ongoing with the MUF over the value of the contributions.