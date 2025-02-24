Open Extended Reactions

Ben Dawson (L) has left Leicester City while head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in place. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Leicester City have made two changes to their coaching set up following a run of dreadful results in the Premier League, but manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in his post, the club confirmed on Monday.

Two of Van Nistelrooy's assistants -- Ben Dawson and Danny Alcock -- have departed in the wake of a 4-0 home loss to Brentford that left Leicester five points from safety.

It was their sixth straight home defeat without scoring, a record in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy took charge in November and has had 13 games in the Premier League, winning just two of them and losing 10 to leave his position under threat.

This is just his second senior role in management, after a spell with PSV Eindhoven. He also had a brief stint this season as interim manager at Manchester United, where he spent five years as a player.

Dawson and Alcock were first-team coaches who joined Leicester at the start of the season and served first under Steve Cooper, who was sacked in November and replaced by Van Nistelrooy.

"We place on record our thanks to Ben and Danny for their contribution and service and wish them both well in the next steps of their respective careers," a club statement said.