Open Extended Reactions

Spain and Arsenal defender Laia Codina has said her national team are "stronger" after the off-pitch difficulties they have faced in recent years, most notably the sexual assault of Jenni Hermoso by former federation chief Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales was found guilty last week of sexual assault and ordered to pay a fine for his unsolicited kiss of Hermoso in the aftermath of Spain's triumph at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney in 2023. He has since appealed the decision.

That verdict came after a trial in Madrid in which Codina testified, along with international teammates Hermoso, Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes. They told the court that Rubiales' kiss left Hermoso "overwhelmed" and killed her joy in what should have been a moment of sporting triumph.

Codina, who joined Arsenal in August 2023, said her team had grown as a result of the incident.

Laia Codina testified against Luis Rubiales in Madrid on Feb. 5. Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press via Getty Images

"As a group, for sure, I can feel it," she told BBC Sport. "We are all so much stronger. We, all of us, have suffered a lot off the pitch.

"A good example is against Belgium [last week when they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2]. Two years ago, I think we would have lost that game."

Codina added that the week of the trial had been a difficult time for her but she was proud of what had been achieved -- and hoped the conversation could now return to football.

"The week that I had to go to Madrid as a witness was a difficult week. It was tough for me obviously personally," Codina, 25, said.

"A lot of my team-mates at Arsenal could see that there were a lot of emotions. I was up and down. There was a feeling of everything again. But that week is done and I feel good. I feel I did what I had to do in that moment and I'm always supporting Jenni [Hermoso] and my teammates and the women.

"I just hope that everything now goes well and we speak about football finally," she added.

Spain face England at Wembley in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Wednesday looking to build upon that comeback win against Belgium.

England stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Portugal in Portimao as momentum falters ahead of their European Championship defence.