Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday evening as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the Premier League at the end of a hectic period that will have seen them play five league games in 14 days.

The past fortnight hasn't been without event (and doubt) for Liverpool. The 2-2 draws away to Everton and Aston Villa put them at risk of conceding ground in the title race. But, a professional 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday coupled with Arsenal's loss to West Ham the previous day took Slot's side 11 points clear at the top of the table.

With Arsenal facing a tricky away tie at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday too, this game at Anfield could present Arne Slot's team with an opportunity to move further ahead.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are well in the mix to finish in the UEFA Champions League places and are coming off a thrilling 4-3 win over Forest at the weekend. Their last away trip in the league was a 4-0 hammering at the Etihad, so Eddie Howe will be hoping for a stronger showing on the road.

The last time these two sides played each other, it was a thrilling 3-3 draw at St. James' Park, that saw Newcastle take the lead twice through Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, only to be pegged back by Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah. The Egypt international then put Liverpool ahead in the closing stages but they couldn't see out the game, with Caoimhin Kelleher's late mistake gifting an equaliser to Fabian Schar.

Ahead of Wednesday night's big game, here's everything you need to know:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 20:15 GMT (15:15 ET, 01:45 IST).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Matt Donohue

Injury news:

Liverpool

Conor Bradley, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return early March

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Newcastle United

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return early May

Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return early March

Joelinton, D, knee, OUT, estimated return early March

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

LB: Andy Robertson | CB: Virgil van Dijk | CB: Ibrahima Konate | RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

LW: Cody Gakpo | CF: Diogo Jota | RW: Mohamed Salah

Newcastle United

GK: Nick Pope

LB: Lewis Hall | CB: Dan Burn | CB: Fabian Schar | RB: Tino Livramento

CM: Sandro Tonali | CM: Bruno Guimaraes | CM: Joe Willock

LW: Anthony Gordon | CF: Alexander Isak | RW: Jacob Murphy

Stats:

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 24 home matches against Newcastle in all competitions.

Against Manchester City on Sunday, Mohamed Salah became the first player to record multiple seasons with more than 40 direct goal contributions in the Premier League.

Salah has recorded a goal and an assist in each of Liverpool's last four Premier League matches.

Salah became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to be directly involved in 50 goals in all competitions this season (30 goals, 20 assists).

Salah has scored and assisted in 11 different Premier League games this season, the most in history and the most in a season by a player in one of Europe's top five leagues since Lionel Messi in 2014-15 (11 for Barcelona).

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool need trophies for Mohamed Salah to win Ballon d'Or - Slot

Salah has already registered 30 goals and 21 assists in all competitions this season, having scored and assisted in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the weekend.

Virgil Van Dijk: Let's make Anfield 'horrible'

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged supporters to make Anfield "horrible" for opponents in the coming months as his team seek to get their Premier League title challenge over the line.

Slot plays down title talk after Man City win

Arne Slot said after Liverpool's 2-0 win at Manchester City that he doesn't yet believe that the Premier League title is bound for Anfield.