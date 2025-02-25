Open Extended Reactions

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said Jamie Carragher's comments disregarding the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a major tournament were ignorant.

The incident took place in the aftermath of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, when Carragher suggested Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are hampered by the fact that he plays for Egypt.

Salah is enjoying a stellar season, having scored 25 goals in 27 appearances to put him third in the all-time Premier League goal-scoring charts. However, the Egypt international has never finished higher than fifth in Ballon d'Or standings.

"I think the problem is the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning," he said on Sky Sports. "I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament [that wins the Ballon d'Or]."

Carragher's co-panelist Micah Richards interjected and said: "I'll just say, AFCON is a major tournament. A lot of people at home will say they're taking that seriously. AFCON is a major tournament, just so you know."

Rio Ferdinand has responded to Jamie Carragher's comments rejecting AFCON as a major tournament. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Ferdinand shared Richards' sentiment.

"That comment [Carragher's] is representative of the majority of people out there," Ferdinand said. "The majority of people out there would say that. I don't think that's right, I think that's an ignorant thought process because the [Africa Cup of Nations] ... If you go to Didier Drogba, Abedi Pele, Samuel Eto'o, Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané they will tell you we have to win this.

"I understand what Jamie is saying but I don't agree with it. But I understand that is the majority's fault and it's not right."

Carragher hit back at Ferdinand on Instagram, commenting on his post: "I didn't say that you clown, stop playing to the gallery like you always do."

In a separate post on X, the ex-Liverpool defender addressed the situation as a whole.

"The point I was trying to make yesterday was that Mo Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of him winning the Ballon d'Or. If Salah had an average season at LFC but won the AFCON & was MVP I don't think he would win the Ballon d'Or," he wrote.

"Because I don't think AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments. But if Mbappé had an average season at Real Madrid but won the World Cup/Euros he would still have a great opportunity. It's not disrespectful if I feel the WC/Euros/CP are better tournaments it's just my opinion when I watch them.

"Saying it wasn't a major competition was clumsy but I think most people watching could understand the point I was trying to make," he continued.

"The face I pulled when Micah interjected was nothing to do with the merits of the tournament, I just knew as soon as he did what the reaction was going to be! I get a lot people didn't like what I said & that's fine."