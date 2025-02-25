Pep Guardiola dismisses the idea of Manchester City's rebuild being the biggest challenge of his career. (0:26)

Pep Guardiola has said building a new team at Manchester City isn't the "biggest challenge" of his career.

Guardiola has won 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League, since joining City in 2016. However, the club have endured a spectacular fall this season.

They are fourth in the Premier League, 20 points behind leaders Liverpool, and have endured early exits in the Carabao Cup and Champions League. Guardiola's side have lost as many games in the league (8) this season as they did in the last two years put together.

City spent £180m ($223m) in the January transfer window to replenish their squad, signing Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. With an average age of 21.6 years, the arrivals are expected to be key members of the next phase of Guardiola's project.

When asked if ushering in a new era at the Etihad is the biggest challenge of his career, Guardiola said: "No. We have done it already.

"After nine years, it is not the same team we started with nine years ago. We have done it two or three times already. It is not the biggest challenge.

"The challenge I had is when I was starting my managerial career with my staff. I proved myself and my staff proved we can do it."

Guardiola's career in management began at Barcelona in 2008. He came into the role after only a year in charge of Barcelona B under his belt. Despite his lack of experience, he implemented a dazzling, possession-based brand of football that saw Barça win the treble in debut campaign.

He went on to win 14 trophies with Barça, before a similarly silverware-laden spell at Bayern Munich. The 54-year-old went trophyless in his first season at City -- the only one of his career so far -- but has since heralded in an unprecedented era of success a the club.

Kevin De Bruyne has been a key architect in City's success over the past decade. But, the Belgium international has struggled for form and game-time this year. His future at the club remains uncertain, with his contract up at the end of the season.

"He is an exceptional player. He was and still is. What is going to happen is mainly between him and the club," Guardiola said of the 33-year-old.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has warned it would be foolish to write off City for next season's title as Guardiola continues to rebuild his squad.

"The fact that they did win four-in-a-row and the consistency of that -- just the sheer numbers they accumulated in terms of points, goals, wins -- it is just an unbelievably and probably unprecedented standard they set," he said.

"It is only natural that isn't going to continue forever. That's just not sustainable. But if they bounce back next year and win it -- which I don't think in this room could discount as not possible -- that's more than pretty good. Sometimes these things happen -- injuries, key injuries and some things going against them sometimes just brings you back to the field. That's elite sport. Fine margins."

Asked if he was confident his defence could handle Haaland should he return, Postecoglou added: "Erling's the premier striker still in world football when he's up and running. Whether he plays or not, it'll still be a great test for all our group."

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.