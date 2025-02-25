Pep Guardiola dismisses the idea of Manchester City's rebuild being the biggest challenge of his career. (0:26)

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of striker Erling Haaland for their Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland, who has 27 goals this season in all competitions, suffered a knee injury in City's 4-0 victory over Newcastle on Feb. 15 and was not named for Sunday's 2-0 loss at home to Liverpool, which left City fourth on 44 points.

"Tonight we will know after training," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday of Haaland's prospects of playing against Spurs. "I hope so, but we don't know yet. He feels better but we will see tomorrow."

Meanwhile, despite their struggles, Guardiola said rebuilding City's squad would not be the biggest challenge of his career, given he had renewed the team several times in the last nine years.

They are fourth in the Premier League, 20 points behind leaders Liverpool, and have endured early exits in the Carabao Cup and Champions League. Guardiola's side have lost as many games in the league (8) this season as they did in the last two years put together.

City spent £180m ($223m) in the January transfer window to replenish their squad, signing Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. With an average age of 21.6 years, the arrivals are expected to be key members of the next phase of Guardiola's project.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.