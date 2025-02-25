ISL: Bengaluru FC qualify for playoffs with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

ISL Standings | ISL Results and Fixtures | ISL Playoff Scenarios

Here are the details for matchweek 23 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC

(Rahul Bheke 37')

Bengaluru FC are through to the playoffs. Chennaiyin FC won't make it. That, after a sweet Rahul Bheke volley gave Bengaluru a 1-0 win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, to make it a league double for Gerard Zaragoza's side against Chennaiyin this season.

It was a quick turnaround for Bengaluru after their win against NorthEast United in Shillong last week, but they showed no signs of real fatigue throughout the game, as they put pressure on Chennaiyin, and defended stubbornly when they had to, to ensure Owen Coyle's team have nothing but pride and league position left to play for in their final two games of the season - both at home in Chennai.

The decisive moment in the game came through a superb set-piece. Alberto Noguera floated the ball over to the back-post, where Bheke was unmarked. He still had a lot of work to do, though, but met the ball sweetly on the half volley to put it into the top corner, giving Mohammad Nawaz no chance in goal.

Chennaiyin had two massive opportunities to score, one in either half. Wilmar Jordan missed a free header from point-blank range, and then in the last few minutes of the game, Daniel Chima Chukwu should've scored after controlling the ball around the six yard box, but somehow skewed his shot wide.